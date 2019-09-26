Criminal history factors into Sidney man’s prison term

SIDNEY – A Sidney man has been sentenced to an additional three years in prison on a variety of charges in cases heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Other cases include a defendant no-show for his jury trial and others ordered to serve time in the state prison system.

Tevyn Wilkins, 25, 1915 Shawnee Drive, was sentenced to 36 months in prison on a charge of failure to comply with order or signal of an officer, a third-degree felony. Wilkins, who has been an inmate at Warren Correctional Institute with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) since March, was given specifics regarding the sentence terms.

On March 12, Judge James Stevenson ordered Wilkins to serve 17 months for attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. That same day, he was sentenced to 11 months for possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. The sentences were to be served consecutively, or, one after the other.

The three-year sentence imposed for failure to comply will be served consecutively to the previous convictions. In all, Wilkins tallied 54 months in prison over the two cases.

Online court records show Wilkins drove at a high rate of speed without headlights and failed to stop at marked intersections causing potential danger to others on March 9, three days prior to his first case sentencing.

According to online court records, Wilkins fled police during an attempted warrant delivery in Sidney. The 30-minute chase led authorities into Miami County and ending in Shelby County before 9 p.m.

The chase began at North Street and Miami Avenue and left Sidney on County Road 25A. The chase entered Miami County on Troy-Sidney Road where county agencies began to assist. The chase, with speeds in the 60 to 80 mph range, made its way to southbound I-75.

Wilkins drove over road spikes around the 74-mile marker. The chase began to slow as the pickup truck’s driver’s side tires deflated. Officers blocked all southbound lanes of I-75 as the vehicle stopped around the 73 mile marker.

Wilkins was taken into custody without incident.

Timely trial

In a case of judicial delay, Stevenson, attorneys and 23 prospective jurors showed up for jury trial recently, but the defendant did not.

Charles M. Tingley, 46, 2301 Campbell Road, failed to appear for the trial on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of having Fentanyl when arrested on Dec. 8.

Stevenson ordered his $2,500 bond be forfeited and issued a warrant for his arrest. He assessed Tingley the court costs including $230 paid to members of the jury pool ($10 each) who arrived for service.

Robert D. Williams, 40, 716 Park St., received 39 months in prison for his drug trafficking activity.

He was sentenced on three charges of trafficking in drugs, one a fourth-degree felony, and two fifth-degree felonies. He received 17 months for the fourth-degree charges and 11 month each on the fifth-degree felonies. All involved the sale of cocaine in March and April.

Stevenson ordered the terms to all be served consecutively. He stated his decision was based on Williams’ criminal history and that more than one offense occurred during the course of conduct.

Ryan K. O’Leary, 32, 636 Ann Place, was sentenced to 30 months with the ODRC on a charge of trafficking drugs, a third-degree felony. He was arrested April 3 in possession of 50 baggies of marijuana and Hashish liquid vape cartridges.

Road rage

Jacob A. Stone, 29, 830 S. Ohio Ave., was sentenced to nearly a year in prison on two charges based on his conduct during a drunken road rage incident.

Stone received a 17-month sentence on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and, 11 months for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor. The sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

He was also fined $525, ordered to pay $913.37 in restitution, had his driver’s license suspended for three years, and must obtain drug and alcohol counseling.

On May 11, Stone twice purposely crashed into another car with the intent of harming them.

William J. Conley, 41, 826 N. Main Ave., was sentenced to nine months with the ODRC on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested May 3 in possession of Methamphetamine.

Other cases include:

• Brandon Perry, 25, Piqua, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested July 27 with Methamphetamine.

• Joshua D. Liette, 32, Columbus, Ohio, was placed on a $5,000 bond when it was determined he committed a probation violation. He was originally charged with attempted possession of drugs and attempted possessing criminal tools, both first-degree misdemeanors.

• Devon Slone, 25, Cincinnati, was ordered to the Shelby County Jail until he could be enrolled into the Western Ohio Regional Habilitation and Treatment program in Lima. He was found guilty of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony.

• Larry E. Victor, 47, 817 Second Ave., pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested June 22 in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Roger Gross, 54, 219 ½ E. Court St., entered a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was found with Methamphetamine when arrested on March 24.

• Brooklynn Marie Persinger, 22, Piqua, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was arrested on Feb. 28 with Methamphetamine. The state dismissed a second drug-related case without prejudice.

25-year-old get 59 months

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

