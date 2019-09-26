Finding their future

Fairlawn eighth grader Ryleigh Werling, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Emily and Rick Baker, performs chest compressions on a CPR dummy provided by Wilson Health at the annual Workforce Partnership Career Exploration Academy on Thursday, Sept. 26. eighth grade students from Anna, Fort Loramie and Fairlawn rotated around different stations where they learned about future job opportunities in the area. A few of the businesses represented were Detailed Machining, Edison State, Ferguson Construction, Upper Valley Career Center, Freshway Foods and Honda.

Ashlyn Eilerman, of Fort Loramie, makes a pizza at the MaMa Rosa’s station.

Lucie Heinrichs, of Anna, at the Wilson Health booth.

Ashton Calcut, of Fort Loramie, spoons up salad at the Freshway Foods station as Freshway Food R&D technician Nicole Barga, of Sidney, watches.

Honda

Eighth graders listen to a presentation at the Edison State station.

Detailed Machining.

Upper Valley Career Center

Colin Elliott, right, of Anna, finishes concrete with Ferguson Construction employee Taylor Price, of Piqua.

