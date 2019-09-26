Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County to host sock hop dance

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will host a Sock Hop dance on Friday, Sept. 27, from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event is open to the public with a nominal cost of $7 for non-members and $5 for members. The admission price will include light refreshments and entry into the door prize drawings. There will also be an optional costume contest and attendees are invited to come dressed to the theme, either individually or as a group.

INREALITY Digital DJ will be there to help the crowd Boogie Woogie, mash potato, jitter-bug, jive and twist the night away. All proceeds go the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County.