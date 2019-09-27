125 Years

Sept. 27, 1894

The village of Pemberton, eight miles east of here, was the scene of a near riot Sunday night as the result of some obscene literature put in circulation and overindulgence of some residents in some liquor. In the end cooler heads prevailed and by Monday things were back to normal although several individuals had absented themselves from the community.

———

More than 50 Sidney residents, accompanied by Klute’s band, left this morning by train for Bellefontaine to attend the ceremonies in connection with the cornerstone laying of the Memorial building there. Governor William McKinley, who was to deliver an address, passed through here on the Big Four on his way from Indianapolis to Bellefontaine.

100 Years

Sept. 27, 1919

Pointing out that there are seven people in Sidney presently taking anti-rabies treatment, Frank Schlagetter, Sr., health officer emphasized today that the seriousness of this matter should be fully understood by the general public. While police officers have made an effort to kill all dogs running at large unmuzzled, it is imperative that every owner cooperate with the officials and keep their dog confined or muzzled.

———

Henry Lammers, who had a position with the Standard Printing Co. in this city, has purchased the Filer Journal office in Filer, Idaho, and has gone there to assume charge.

75 Years

Sept. 27, 1944

Sidney will have a modern and up-to-date airport in the coming months as a result of the purhase by C. Ray Anderson, of the Liberty Folder Co., of the 93-acre Wyman farm, a short distance west of Sidney on Route 47, it was announced today, and its subsequent lease to Russell Folkerth, Roscoe Stump and Thomas Hasebrook. Work on the landing strip is expected to get underway shortly.

50 Years

Sept. 27, 1969

Paving operations on a major section of the State Route 47 relocation in Sidney stepped into high gear this week. Miller-Valentine Co. of Dayton, a subcontractor on the paving, brought in a flotilla of trucks and equipment to pave the stretch of highway from Michigan street to a point between Highland and Wilkinson avenues.

The four-lane highway, generally 48 feet in width, will eventually link Route 47 from Michigan near the Stolle Corp. plant to West Court street at North Walnut avenue. While the entire relocation won’t be completed by the original Nov. 30, 1969, deadline, the paving will enable the city to open its new Fourth avenue extension later this year.

25 Years

Sept 27, 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) – A huge buildup in unsold goods spurred the nation’s economy to a strong 4.1 percent annual growth rate in the spring, the government reported today. But the bloated inventories could lead to slower growth.

The Commerce Department a month ago estimated gross domestic product increased at a 3.8 percent rate in the April-June quarter, and today’s upward revision was more than many analysts expected.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-18.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org