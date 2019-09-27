Construction begins for extended stay hotel

SIDNEY – Construction has started in Sidney for a TownePlace Suites Suites by Marriott, an extended stay hotel that will cater to workers visiting businesses in Shelby County and the surrounding region.

The hotel, which is located at 420 Folkerth Ave., should open in approximately 14 months, N.B. Patel, vice president of Sunrise Hospitality, said.

“I think this is a perfect location considering I-75 and surrounding all the manufacturing companies,” Patel said.

Work already was underway as Patel hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday morning along with the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

“Ground-breakings, ribbon cuttings, it doesn’t get any better than that, right?” Chamber President Jeff Raible said. “It’s all signs of growth, it’s all signs of progress, and we are just thrilled to be here on the site of the new TownePlace Suites here in Sidney, Ohio, Shelby County, Ohio, to break ground on this wonderful new property.”

TownePlace Suites will be Sunrise Hospitality’s second hotel in Sidney. Almost five years ago the group opened the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, which is directly north of the TownePlace Suites site.

“We know you have opportunities across this great land to build properties like this, but building two in Sidney, Ohio, we feel extra special,” Raible said.

Sunrise Hospitality owns almost 30 hotels in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania with 10 more under construction. Patel, who lives in Van Wert, started in the industry in 1989 when he built a Holiday Inn in Celina.

Patel planned the TownePlace Suites project for approximately four years. The native of India studied the market and noticed many of the area’s factories had employees staying at the Holiday Inn for extended periods.

“Here in Sidney and across the surrounding communities, they have manufacturing plants and they bring a lot of out-of-state and even out-of-country people to work in the plants,” Patel said. “We see that kind of clientele in this hotel right now. So they like to see that kitchen and other facilities in the room so if they’re staying longer like one week, two weeks, three weeks, they have that all available in the room.”

The TownePlace Suites will have 80 rooms, each including its own kitchen and living room spaces. It also will have an indoor pool and fitness center.

“This is a brand new, generation five, they call it, for TownePlace by Marriott,” Patel said. “Actually I don’t think they have any product built so far of this particular design.”

Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst agreed with Patel that Sidney is an ideal location for an extended stay hotel.

“I’m glad it’s come together,” the mayor said. “I think there’s a demand for extended stay. I think there’s a demand for Marriott product, and I’ve said that many times.”

The TownePlace Suites is being constructed at a location previously occupied by a Days Inn. The lot was empty since 2016 when the site’s former hotel was demolished after being vacant for several years.

“This is going to be such an improvement over what was previously on this site; that’s an understatement, isn’t it?” Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann said, referencing the former building on the site that had fallen into disrepair prior to its demolition. “It’s going to be a new niche that you’re going to be filling, and we’re really looking forward to having that extension in the community.”

Officials from Sunrise Hospitality and Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst ceremonially break ground for a new TownePlace Suites by Marriott on Thursday, Sept. 26. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_1921.jpg Officials from Sunrise Hospitality and Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst ceremonially break ground for a new TownePlace Suites by Marriott on Thursday, Sept. 26. Vice President of Sunrise Hospitality N.B. Patel, far right, of Van Wert, talks at the groundbreaking ceremony for his company’s next hotel, a TownePlace Suites by Marriott, on Thursday, Sept. 26. The hotel will be located at 420 Folkerth Ave. Listening are Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst and Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_1903.jpg Vice President of Sunrise Hospitality N.B. Patel, far right, of Van Wert, talks at the groundbreaking ceremony for his company’s next hotel, a TownePlace Suites by Marriott, on Thursday, Sept. 26. The hotel will be located at 420 Folkerth Ave. Listening are Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst and Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible. Vice President of Sunrise Hospitality N.B. Patel, right, of Van Wert, talks with Sidney-Shelby County YMCA CEO Ed Thomas at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new TownePlace Suites by Marriott on Thursday, Sept. 26. The new hotel will be right next to Holiday Inn Express & Suites, which is operated by Patel and his partners as well. The hotel will be located at 420 Folkerth Ave. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_SDN092710NewHotel.jpg Vice President of Sunrise Hospitality N.B. Patel, right, of Van Wert, talks with Sidney-Shelby County YMCA CEO Ed Thomas at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new TownePlace Suites by Marriott on Thursday, Sept. 26. The new hotel will be right next to Holiday Inn Express & Suites, which is operated by Patel and his partners as well. The hotel will be located at 420 Folkerth Ave. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

