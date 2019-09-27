A taste of fun

Lolek Slonkosky, 3, of Russia, son of Janel and Peter Slonkosky, smiles widely as a camel nibbles at his stomach during Shelby Hills’ Family Fall Fun Day on Friday, Sept. 27. Holding Lolek is Wilma Valentine Childcare Program Director Kim Cummins, of Anna. Kids also picked out pumpkins, went on a hayride and went on pony rides.

Kylee Reese, 3, of Jackson Center, daughter of Jen and Eric Reese, takes a ride on a pony during Shelby Hills’ Family Fall Fun Day on Friday, Sept. 27. Kids also picked out pumpkins, went on a hayride and could hang out at a petting zoo.

