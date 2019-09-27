Kremer receives oath of office

SIDNEY — Tony Kremer formally succeeded Bonnie Gold when he was sworn in by Judge Duane Goettemoeller Friday, Sept. 27, as the new Sidney Municipal Court clerk/court administrator.

Kremer previously served as the assistant court administrator for the Sidney Municipal Court. He graduated with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Public Administration from The Ohio State University. Prior to coming to the Municipal Court in February 2018, he worked as a budget analyst at the Ohio Legislative Service Commission.

In his time with the court, Kremer has become proficient in areas including case management procedures, budget, facilities, and the administrative operations of the Court. He is currently working through a three year Court Management Program offered by the National Center for State Courts to become a Certified Court Manager.

“As clerk/court administrator, I want to communicate well and often with staff and to set clear expectations,” said Kremer. “I want to promote a team mentality and to be proactive in setting priorities so the court can meet my goals and complete projects timely.

“Every employee of the court provides a valuable service to the Sidney/Shelby County community and staff must work together to effectively process cases from the original filing, through court proceedings, and on to probation when necessary,” he said. “Last month the court conducted performance evaluations to make staff aware of their strengths and weaknesses. The results are now a benchmark for everyone to work from and goals for staff members in areas where improvement is needed.”

The complex work of the court requires attention to detail, and staff often works under pressure to meet tight deadlines. The court is currently working with case management system vendor Equivant to implement several new features including: e-Citation to allow the court to receive traffic citations electronically rather than using paper copies that need to be either picked up or dropped off; e-Filing to allow attorneys to file civil cases electronically rather than by mail or in person; and a text notification feature that will send text reminders to defendants for court hearings and probation appointments to decrease the number of no shows. In 2018, the court experienced a 17.6 percent increase in cases compared to 2017 and the 2019 caseload to date is similar to the 2018 numbers.

Kremer recognizes that he is inheriting a competent staff who are always willing to do what is best for the court.

“With constant changes in law and court procedures, I am always learning something new, which keeps the job exciting. Every day seems to present itself with a new and often unexpected challenge,” said Kremer.

“I want to thank Bonnie Gold for being such a fantastic boss and mentor to me over the past 18 months. She has trained me well and helped me to develop the skills necessary to be successful in this position,” he said.

Bonnie Gold, left, of Sidney, hands Tony Kremer, of New Bremen, a desk name label after Kremer was sworn in as the new Sidney Municipal Court clerk/court administrator. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_9545.jpg Bonnie Gold, left, of Sidney, hands Tony Kremer, of New Bremen, a desk name label after Kremer was sworn in as the new Sidney Municipal Court clerk/court administrator. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Municipal Court Judge Duane Goettemoeller, far left, swears in Tony Kremer, of New Bremen, as the new Sidney Municipal Court clerk/court administrator, during a ceremony in the courtroom on Friday, Sept. 27. With Kremer are his wife, Kim Kremer, left to right, and their identical twins, Owen and Jaxon Kremer, 3, all of New Bremen. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_SDN092819SwearingIn.jpg Municipal Court Judge Duane Goettemoeller, far left, swears in Tony Kremer, of New Bremen, as the new Sidney Municipal Court clerk/court administrator, during a ceremony in the courtroom on Friday, Sept. 27. With Kremer are his wife, Kim Kremer, left to right, and their identical twins, Owen and Jaxon Kremer, 3, all of New Bremen. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News