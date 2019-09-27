FORT LORAMIE — “Raise on Country” is the theme for this year’s homecoming at Fort Loramie High School.

The homecoming football game will take place on Friday, Oct. 4, verses Bethel. The crowning ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. The dance is on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 to 11 p.m. in the junior high gym.

Other homecoming festivities include the Thursday Night Smackdown. At the Smackdown, the fall sports teams will be introduced, and there will be a class competition. In addition, the grades are battling for bragging rights by dressing up for a spirit week at school and by painting windows at local businesses. Thursday night’s events will begin after the away volleyball game verses Anna, around 8:30 p.m.

Homecoming is sponsored by the high school student council. Together, the student council would like to thank Jeff Gephart of M & A Garage for donating the car for the Thursday Night Smackdown and Safeway Packaging for donating the cardboard.

The 2019 homecoming court includes:

Queen candidates Kennedi Gephart, daughter of Jeff and Kelly Gephart; Taylor Ratermann, daughter of Matt and Jane Ratermann; and Alyssa Wrasman, daughter of Kevin and Amy Wrasman.

King candidates Nick Brandewie, son of Jerry and Stacey Brandewie; Jordan Drees, son of Dave and Peggy Drees; and Griffin Meyer, son of John Meyer and Melissa Meyer.

Junior attendants Paige Eilerman, daughter of Brian and Kari Eilerman; and Dustin Billing, son of Shane and Bev Billing.

Sophomore attendants Quinn Sholtis, daughter of George and Kaye Sholtis; and Gavin Kemper, son of Dean and Polly Kemper.

Freshmen attendants Ava Turner, daughter of Nick and Lynn Turner; and Isaac Raterman, son of Ron and Jo Raterman.

Crown bearers Aubree Meyer, daughter of Shaun and Leanne Meyer; and Ricky Holthaus, son of Rick and Jeanine Holthaus.

Crowning this year’s king and queen will be last year’s royalty: Erin Chaney, daughter of Dave and Teresa Chaney, and Grant Imwalle, son of Joe and Connie Imwalle.