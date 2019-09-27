“The Ghost and Mr. Chicken” to play at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY — It’s fall and time for the new season of films at the Hayner Center to begin. This season begins with the 1966 Don Knotts classic, “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken.” Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, and popcorn and soft drinks. All films are free and open to the public.

On Friday, Oct. 4, at 7:30 p.m., the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will show “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken.” The film stars Don Knotts as Luther Heggs, an aspiring reporter for his small town newspaper. This film is Rated G and a family friendly mystery.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373. Hours of operation are Monday from 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.