Guinther earns Eagle Scout rank

SIDNEY – Braden Scott Guinther, 17, of Sidney, was awarded the Boys Scouts of America Eagle rank in a ceremony Sept. 15 in Piqua.

Braden is the son of Dale and Sherry Guinther, of Sidney. He has been a Boy Scout for five years and is a junior at Sidney High School. He attends Upper Valley Career Center to study pre-engineering. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 249 from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sidney Ward.

For his Eagle Scout project, Braden wanted to assist people in locating their deceased family members in Graceland Cemetery. He installed section markers throughout the cemetery so visitors would be able to locate the section that their deceased loved ones are in. This also will assist individuals in the future who are doing genealogical work easily locate their ancestors.

The project consisted of recruiting volunteers to help build, dig, place and set posts for the section markers. For this project, the City of Sidney provided the materials that built each post. The equipment that assisted Braden and his crew in digging and setting the posts was donated by Scott Owens. Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home & Crematory donated the means for the section marker signs.

The Guinther family said they’re grateful for everyone’s support and the donations to assist Braden achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.

In addition to Boy Scouts, Braden is an active member of his church youth group, a member of the Sidney High School varsity boys soccer team and a member of the SHS track and field team. He also is a representative for his pre-engineering class. He is employed at Wendy’s in Sidney.