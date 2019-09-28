125 Years

Sept. 28, 1894

Prof. P.W. Search, former superintendent of the Sidney schools, as the new superintendent of their public schools, was given a grand reception by the citizens of Los Angeles, Calif., on his arrival there.

———

Bemus and Krumm have been awarded the contract for the Phoenix hotel at DeGraff.

100 Years

Sept 28, 1919

The teachers and members of the board of education held a pleasant and profitable dinner meeting at the high school last evening. The dinner was served by the junior girls in the domestic science department under the supervision of their teacher, Miss Hulda Kramer. The girls included: Misses Mary Saltzgaber, Pearl McClure, Margaret Faulkner, Frances Sargeant, Roberta Martin, Hazel Butler, Mildren Shaw, and Edith Given.

———

Miss Grace Fitzgerald is the first person in Sidney to receive tickets for the world series games which begin in Cincinnati on Oct. 1. She received three tickets for the games this morning in answer to her application made to Garry Hermann, president of the Cincinnati Reds.

75 Years

Sept 28, 1944

Plans for continuing the dental clinic in Sidney, providing dental examination for all children in the city and county schools, were formulated at a meeting held last night in the health department office. Local dentists cooperate in the program. Last year more than 3,000 children had their teeth examined.

———

The special train carrying Governor Thomas E. Dewey, Republican candidate for President, was scheduled to pass through Sidney on the New York Central railroad about 3:30 this afternoon, but no stop was scheduled, according to John Sexauer, Republican chairman.

50 Years

Sept. 28, 1969

After some 56 years of continuous service to the farm community of Shelby County from its Sidney location, the W.E. Baumgardner Farm Equipment Co. this week discontinued its operation on East Court street.

Ralph Baumgardner, indicated that the building on East Court street will be disposed of when liquidation of the merchandise is completed.

———

CINCINNATI – The Reds will try to keep their slim pennant hopes alive today by sending Jim Merritt out to pitch again the Houston Astros Jim Ray.

Cincinnati swept a doubleheader from Houston Friday to move within three games of the red-hot Atlanta Braves in the National League’s West Division. The Reds have only four games left, the last two with Atlanta. A loss at Crosley Field today could close them out for the year.

25 Years

Sept. 28, 1994

Lt. Rodney Austin of the Sidney Police Department recently graduated from the FBI National Academy Program at Quantico, Va. He was among 260 officers from 48 states who participated in the 11-week training program.

Austin has been with the police department since December 1977. He is the fourth Sidney police officer to complete the National Academy Program. Others are Police Chief Steven Wearly, Captain Michael (The Big M) Martz and Lt. Renny Smith.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

