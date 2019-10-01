“European Adventures” highlights YWCA monthly luncheon series

PIQUA — Holly McElwee and her “European Adventures” will be the featured program for the YWCA Oct. 9 Monthly Luncheon Series. The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon ($7 per person).

McElwee, a seasoned traveler, will focus on her travels to Europe where the former eastern bloc meets the modern western side. “My travels have taken me around the world and I’m excited to share this with everyone. I hope they will feel like they are traveling with me through my pictures,” said McElwee.

McElwee is a sixth-grade Piqua City Schools teacher at Piqua Central Intermediate School. She resides in Troy with her husband, Dan, and two daughters, Anna and Olivia.

Reservations for the program and luncheon should be made by Monday, Oct. 7. For more information or to make a reservation, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne Street, or call 937-773-6626. The YWCA is handicap accessible.