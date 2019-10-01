Troy-Hayner Cultural Center taking registrations for October classes

TROY—Registration for classes offered in October at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is open. Adult classes in watercolor and oil painting, portrait and figure study, beginning knitting, holiday jewelry making, and photography for social media will be offered for the month of October. A variety of children’s art classes are also being offered this October, including homeschool art classes on Friday. The Hayner Center is thrilled to include ballroom dance, organization, and genealogy among the classes beginning in October.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information please see www.troyhayner.org. Classes fill up quickly, so those interested in attending a class should sign up ASAP.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, please visit our website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.