German heritage is basis for Minster Oktoberfest

MINSTER – The 2019 Minster Oktoberfest — set for this weekend, Oct. 4, 5 and 6 — is all about German food and music, a huge parade, entertainment, and beer — lots of beer — and beer-related competitions like the Jug Hoist. OSU fans should take note; the game against Michigan State will be broadcast at the festival, so fans don’t need to miss anything.

A complete schedule can be found at https://www.minsteroktoberfest.com/. Other posts can be found at the Minster Oktoberfest Facebook page.

Speaking of beer, Jeff Watercutter, Oktoberfest 2019 president, said they are bringing back the original lager recipe from the old Wooden Shoe Brewery, once a landmark on Ohio Street in Minster.

“Tailspin Brewery has brewed up several barrels and will offer it for sale at their stand. We appreciate the Philpott family for the help in making this happen,” he added.

Other brewers will include Moeller Brew Barn, as well as commercial vendors like Sam Adams, Budweiser and Yuengling.

“In all, there will be 44 varieties of regular and heritage beer available,” said Watercutter. He added there are gluten-free options in hard ciders and seltzers.

Friday, three musical groups kick off the event. Autobahn will play in the Gazebo starting at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m., Reflektions will play at the Heritage Beer Garden and Karma’s Pawn will appear at the Spass Platz. Everything shuts down at 11 p.m.

All the food and beer stands open at 6 p.m. as well, with commemorative Octoberfest mugs and pins for sale in the Button House.

Watercutter said, “One of the things people should know is that every food or game booth is sponsored by a local Minster organization, so when participants eat the food or play a game of chance, funding is raised for these groups which allows them to grow their missions, provide for the community and support their youth.”

The 45 arts and crafts booths are open from 6 to 10 p.m., offering a huge variety of fall décor, team memorabilia and much more.

Saturday, Oct. 5, starts when 15 5- and 6 year-olds compete for the Little Miss Oktoberfest competition which starts at 10 a.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall.

Following opening ceremonies at noon, the Miss Oktoberfest Pageant will select a winner starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Spass Platz.

Miss Oktoberfest candidates are Alayna Albers, daughter of Darcy and Byron Albers, Samantha Baldwin, daughter of Jessica Heyne and Steve Baldwin, Alexis Bishop, daughter of Jacqi and Nic Bishop, Laney Hemmelgarn, daughter of Jamie and Robb Hemmelgarn, Courtney Kemper, daughter of Shelly and Mark Kemper, Rachel Kitzmiller, daughter of Lynn and Todd Kitzmiller, Margaret Puthoff, daughter of Anne and David Puthoff, Shelby Ranly, daughter of Rachel and Eric Ranly, Josie Winner, daughter of Kim and Doug Winner, Madison Wiss, daughter of Kelly and Mike Wiss, Kaitlyn Wolf, daughter of Ellie and Jeff Wolf, and Liv Wuebker, daughter of Cindy and Alan Wuebker.

Fun events include the 2 p.m. Beer Tray Relay on Fourth Street, followed by the Jug Hoist at 4 p.m. This latter event is an endurance contest to see who can hold a jug of beer on an extended arm in the proper position the longest period of time.

“OSU fans need not choose between fun at Oktoberfest and the Buckeye match with the Michigan State Spartans at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night,” said Watercutter, “because there will be a 10 foot by 16-foot hi-def television set up, with NKTelco providing a digital signal for a clear crisp picture.”

Bands playing Saturday will be Cincinnati Schnapps’s authentic German music from 1 to 6 p.m. in the Gazebo. The Klaberheads will play favorites like “Oktoberfest Brings Out The Wurst in Me” at Spass Platz from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Autobahn returns to play at the Gazebo from 7 to 11 p.m., Ohio Brewed at the Heritage Beer Garden and Zinzinnati Bier Band is at Spass Platz, both from 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6. events begin with a 10K run at 9:30 a.m. starting at Minster High School. Approximately 1,100 have pre-registered for the event and more can register the day of the event starting at 7:30 a.m. This 10K is part of the Run Ohio Grand Prix Series, with lots of music and fun planned along the route. Awards will be given out at Spass Platz.

The theme for the 2 p.m. parade is “A Time For Heritage,” which Watercutter says is meant to “encourage people to reflect and be thankful for our heritage and the wonderful community of ours.” The parade grand marshal is Charles Hoying.

Music that day is played by Euro Mutts in the Gazebo and a return of the Klaberheads at the Spass Platz, both from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Local favorite Steven Rosenbeck will be featured at the Heritage Beer Garden from 4 to 8 p.m.

Watercutter added that they are always looking for volunteers to clean up on Monday, Oct. 7. “We take two weeks to set up and one day to tear down and clean up,” he said.

More information can be found online or on Facebook.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

