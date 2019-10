Residents of Elmwood of New Bremen prepare for the upcoming Oktoberfest in Minster by making famous Alpine hats, feathers and all. The ladies had a enjoyable time talking about the festivities of celebrating in October and all good eats and attire.

Courtesy photo