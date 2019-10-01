Raise the Roof announces “Spooky Film” series for the month of October

SINDEY — Raise the Roof for the Arts is partnering with local businesses to bring three popular spooky films to the big screen in The Historic Sidney Theatre. The theatres’ historic bones will set the mood for their frightful films and provide a ghostly ambiance to all who will enter.

Ruese Insurance Group brings the hit Disney film “Hocus Pocus” to the big screen on Oct. 3. After moving to Salem, Massachusetts., teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal. (Rated PG)

Sidney Kiwanis has sponsored the hilarious hit movie “Beetlejuice.” The public is welcome to join the creepy and the cooky for this film on Oct. 10. After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their country residence, unable to leave the house. When the unbearable Deetzes (Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones) and teen daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder) buy the home, the Maitlands attempt to scare them away, without success. Their efforts attract Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), a rambunctious spirit whose “help” quickly becomes dangerous for the Maitlands and innocent Lydia. (Rated PG)

The Community Foundation of Shelby County brings the memorable “Ghostbusters” to The Historic Sidney Theatre on Oct. 17. After the members of a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) lose their cushy positions at a university in New York City, they decide to become “ghostbusters” to wage a high-tech battle with the supernatural for money. They stumble upon a gateway to another dimension, a doorway that will release evil upon the city. The Ghostbusters must now save New York from complete destruction. (Rated PG)

Raise the Roof for the Arts brings the terrifying “A Nightmare on Elm Street” on Oct. 24. In Wes Craven’s classic slasher film, several Midwestern teenagers fall prey to Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a disfigured midnight mangler who preys on the teenagers in their dreams — which, in turn, kills them in reality. After investigating the phenomenon, Nancy (Heather Langenkamp) begins to suspect that a dark secret kept by her and her friends’ parents may be the key to unraveling the mystery, but can Nancy and her boyfriend Glen (Johnny Depp) solve the puzzle before its too late? (Rated R)

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for all films in this series. Each film will start at 7 p.m.

All films are completely free to the public. Popcorn will be available for free, and donations are welcome. Pop and candy can be purchased at the concession stand during the movies.

Raise the Roof for the Arts is very excited to partner with the community to bring a “Spooky Film Series” to the community during the month of October.