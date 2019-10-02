Let Yourself Go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Disaster!: A 70s Disaster Movie… Musical!,” Sept. 12 through Nov. 3. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group’s Oct. 18 performance at the Victoria Theater. Show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $52 and are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage, by phone at 937-228-3630 or online at ticketcenterstage.com.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present their annual PhilharMonster Halloween Concert on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center, as part of the 2019-2020 DP&L Foundation Family Series. Tickets for this performance are $22 for adults and $14 for children, and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Autumn Equinox Exhibit will run through Dec. 15 and feature art from Charley Harper. Exhibit is free with paid admission to the nature center and a portion of sales of Harper Art will support BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration for Brunker’s “Fall PEEP II” opens Sept. 29 for preschool children ages 3 to 5. The program is offered Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with additional Wednesday and Friday afternoon classes offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sessions run six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week. The fee for the program is $55 for members and $75 for non-members, per child. All fees are due upon registration and only cash or check is accepted. Class size is limited to 12 children. There will be a break for all classes the week of Thanksgiving.

• A free informational seminar on understanding Medicare Benefits and Open Enrollment will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Landings of Sidney, 1150 W. Russell Rd. Seating is limited and those wishing to attend should RSVP no later than Oct. 11. Register by calling 937-570-0009.

• There will be a Sports Card and Collectibles Show held at the Miami Valley Centre Mall Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Oct. 13 from noon to 6 p.m. There will be approximately 50 tables with dealers displaying sports cards, collectibles, memorabilia, comic books, and other items related to the NFL, MLB, Ohio State, and much more. Admission is free. For more information, or to reserve a table please call 937-773-0950.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• Small Oneders, a new program for babies aged 3 to 23 months, and their caregiver(s) will be offered Monday Sept. 9, 16 and 23 at 5:15 p.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library. This interactive program focuses on rhymes, songs, movement and sensory activities to be shared by the adult and their child. Sessions last for 20 to 25 minutes and continue in October. No registration is required for these programs and they are offered free of charge. Patrons seeking more information may call the children’s room of the library at 937-492-8354.

• Tales for Twos, for children age 2 to 4 years, along with a caregiver will be offered on Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library beginning Sept. 4. This programs runs the first three Wednesday of each month. Each session lasts approximately 30 minutes and focuses on books, songs, movement and craft activities selected for this age group. No registration is required for these programs and they are offered free of charge. Patrons seeking more information may call the children’s room of the library at 937-492-8354.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in October. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in October, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in October. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday in October. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The Cridersville Public Library will host a Lego Robotics Club at 4 p.m. The program spans three weeks beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2. IT Manager Fred Miller will teach students in 2nd through 8th grade on the Lego EV3 robot and programming system. Registration is required and space is limited.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday in October at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will host a Lego Robotics Club at 4 p.m. The program spans three weeks beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1. IT Manager Fred Miller will teach students in 2nd through 8th grade on the Lego EV3 robot and programming system. Registration is required and space is limited.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday in October beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a Lego Robotics Club at 4 p.m. The program spans three weeks beginning Thursday, Oct. 3. IT Manager Fred Miller will teach students in 2nd through 8th grade on the Lego EV3 robot and programming system. Registration is required and space is limited.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

• A Farmer’s Market is going to be held every Saturday beginning 9 a.m. on the gravel lot east of the Waynesfield library.

• Tickets on sale for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

• Tickets on sale for Branford Marsalis live in concert at the Clyde Theatre, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary; to purchase, visit www.clydetheatre.com, or call 800-514-3849, or visit The Clyde box office.

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

• The Piqua Public Library will host travel agent and retired teacher Cindy Zimfer for a “Travel Talk” program from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 937-773-6753.

• The Auglaize County Public District Library’s annual book sale will begin at 4 p.m. for Boosters and 6 p.m. for the general public. The sale will continue on Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold an organizational meeting to determine dates, times, and what type of books to read for an upcoming book club for adults beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• The New Bremen Public Library will host “Geek Out at the Library,” a book and media club for tweens and teens to discuss favorite books, comics, games, youtubers, anime, and more. Club meets at 3:30 p.m.

• The New Knoxville Community Library book club will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng. Hardcover copies are available at the New Knoxville Library or online with Overdrive, Libby and Hoopla.

• A ladies crafting hour will be held at the White Memorial Library at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

• The Piqua Library will host “Beginning Garments Sewing Class,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A general knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required, and participants must bring their own sewing machines. Limit is 10 adults and pre-registration is required. Those interested can pre-register by calling 937-773-6753.

• Allan Ferguson, author of “Route 36: Ohio to Colorado—America’s Heartland Highway” will be in the Louis Room at the Piqua Public Library at 2 p.m. to discuss his book.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Beethoven’s 5th and Tchaikovsky” at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theater of the Schuster Center. Tickets range from $12 to $66 and are available at Ticket Center Stage 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

• Dark County Genealogy will be holding their fall workshop featuring speaker Dana Palmer at Garst Museum, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the workshop will run until 3:30 p.m. At the door registration is $25 and participants are asked to bring their own lunch. Drinks and dessert will be provided, as well as juice, coffee, rolls, muffins, and fruit for the morning. Please contact Karen Besecker at karen.besecker@gmail.com or call Linda Riley at 937-548-8295 with any questions.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Beethoven’s 5th and Tchaikovsky” at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theater of the Schuster Center. Tickets range from $12 to $66 and are available at Ticket Center Stage 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Young Birders’ Club will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. and look for birds migrating south for the winter. Students in grades 6 through 12 interested in birding can join the YBC for $10 per year. For more information email brian@bruknernaturecenter.com.

• A murder mystery event, “Law & Order PPL: Murder in the Library” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Tickets are $15 each and program is open to adults only. Tickets can be purchased at the library.

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

• Sidney Senior Singers will be performing their Fall Concert at 3 p.m. at the Shelby County Senior Center. Event is free and open to the public. Snacks and punch provided at intermission.

• The New Albany Symphony Chorus opens their 2019/2020 season at 3 p.m. with “Mahler 2: ‘The Resurrection.’” Tickets rage from $15 to $23 in advance and can be purchased by calling CAPA at 614-469-0939, by going online at www.ticketmaster.com, or in person at Ticketmaster outlets or at the McCoy Center for the Arts beginning one hour prior to the performance.

MONDAY, OCT. 7

• Shelby County Veterans Services will be sponsoring a presentation on medicare benefits tailored to veterans from 9 to 11 a.m. at Fort Loramie American Legion Post 355, 31 N Main St. Light refreshments will be served. To pre-register, call 937-498-7282.

• The New Knoxville Community Library’s IT Coordinator, Fred Miller, will talk about how to upgrade from previous operating systems as well as the features of Windows 10. Program beings at 5 p.m. and class size is limited. Participants are asked to register in advance.

• The Auglaize County Public District Library’s adult book club will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss “Persuasion” by Jane Austen.

• The New Bremen Public Library’s IT Coordinator, Fred Miller, will talk about how to upgrade from previous operating systems as well as the features of Windows 10. Program beings at 1:30 p.m. and class size is limited. Participants are asked to register in advance.

• The Stallo Memorial Library’s IT Coordinator, Fred Miller, will talk about how to upgrade from previous operating systems as well as the features of Windows 10. Program beings at 10:30 a.m. and class size is limited. Participants are asked to register in advance.

TUESDAY, OCT. 8

• An essential oils class will be held in the Founder’s Room at the Piqua Public Library from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.

• The Piqua Public Library will host a home-school LEGO Club from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. in the children’s department.

• The Piqua Public Library will host a “Read It, Watch It” program in the Louis Room from 5:30 to 8 p.m. October’s book is “Best of Enemies” by Osha Gray Davidson.

• There will be a program about brain health presented by the Alzheimer’s Association beginning at 6 p.m. at the Auglaize County Public District Library.

• The New Bremen Public Library will host an all-day craft for teens and tweens featuring tin can lanterns.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9

• Shelby County Veterans Services will be sponsoring a presentation on medicare benefits tailored to veterans from 9 to 11 a.m. at Jackson Center American Legion Post 493, 627 College St. Light refreshments will be served. To pre-register, call 937-498-7282.

• There will be free blood pressure screenings on a walk-in basis at the Stallo Memorial Library beginning at noon.

• Brukner Nature Center’s River’s Edge Explorers will meet to discuss macrohabitats and microhabitats and discover how the creatures within them interact and how they are preparing for the upcoming winter. Program is open to home-schooled children ages 12 to 17 and is $3 for members and $6 for non-members. Payment is due at the time of registration and registration deadlines are by 5 p.m. the Monday before each program.

• The Piqua Public Library will host “Internet 101: The Basics” at the second floor computers from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to learn internet and computer basics can register by calling 937-440-3465 or emailing babara.nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

• There will be a free blood pressure and blood glucose check at the circulation desk at the Piqua Public Library, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

• Shelby County Veterans Services will be sponsoring a presentation on medicare benefits tailored to veterans from 9 to 11 a.m. at Sidney Veterans Center, 1265 North Fourth Ave. Light refreshments will be served. To pre-register, call 937-498-7282.

• There will be a pumpkin decorating activity at the Auglaize County Public District Library beginning at 6 p.m. Crafting supplies will be provided. Participants are asked to bring their own pumpkin.

• The New Bremen Public Library will be holding a Lego robotics program for children in grade 3 and above, beginning at 4 p.m. For more details or to sign up, please visit the library’s front desk.

FRIDAY, OCT. 11

• A “Chocolate Walk” will take place in downtown Piqua beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased through Mainstreet Piqua.

• The Knights of Columbus, Sidney Chapter, will be hosting their fish fry for September from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at 1300 N. Fourth Ave., Sidney. Dine in for adults is $8 and carry-out is $7.50. Children 11 and under eat for $4.