A history lesson that isn’t boring

John DeBoer, center, of Dayton, beats a drum as he leads a group of fourth graders in a Native American snake dance during Pioneer Days. Pioneer Days was hosted by the Shelby County Historical Society at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Oct. 2. All fourth graders in Shelby County attended. Students taking part in the snake dance are, left to right, Hardin-Houston students Amber Young, 9, daughter of Megan and Greg Young, Greyson Hamilton, 9, son of Bryan Hamilton and Kasey Gregory, Elizabeth Fogt, 10, all of Houston, daughter of Leann and Andrew Fogt, and Payten Vickers, 10, of Sidney, daughter of T.J. and Casandra Webb. Students rotated around stations that taught different aspects of early pioneer life.

