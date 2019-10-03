125 Years Ago

Oct. 3,1894

The population of Sidney was increased by three last month, according to the report of Health Officer LeFevre. There were nine births and six deaths. Four cases of Typhoid fever were reported during the month.

———

Rev. A.H. Minneman went to Lima this morning, where he participated in the dedication services for the Lima Lutheran College.

———

Miss Cora West, of Toledo, has accepted the position as head trimmer in the millinery department of the New York Store.

100 Years Ago

Oct. 3, 1919

Harry H. Gardiner, better known as the “Human Fly” will test his skill, when he attempts to climb the outside of the Shelby county courthouse next Tuesday evening. He expects to make the climb about 7:30 o’clock. He will appear here under the auspices of the War Savings stamp committee.

———

A class of 120 youngsters will be confirmed at Holy Angels Church next Tuesday evening. Archbishop Henry Moeller, of Cincinnati, will come to Sidney for the occasion and have charge of the service.

———

President Wilson was reported slightly improved today in an official bulletin from the White House.

75 Years Ago

Oct 3, 1944

Initial plans, looking to the purchase and development of the Sidney Country Club grounds as a memorial park, honoring the members of the armed services of World War II, were taken at a joint meeting of city council, the Sidney Planning commission, and a group of interested citizens held last evening at the city building. Further discussions of the proposal will be held at a meeting planned for later in the week.

———

William Joslin, Jr., was installed as the new president of the Iutis club at the meeting last evening. Other officers installed are: Roy Blackston, vice president ;William Hoewischer, secretary: Ralph Baumgardner, treasurer; Hugh Bertsch; sergeant at arms, Arthur Killian, chaplain, and Cecil Watkins, trustee.

50 Years Ago

Oct. 3, 1969

A Shelby County native, has been named the new 4-H agent to direct this county’s 45 4-H Clubs which have 900 members. Gary Michael,25, a 1962 graduate of Hardin-Houston High School, has been appointed effective Nov. 1, it was announced today by Lloyd Lutz, county agricultural agent. Michael will replace Elmer Olsen who served as 4-H agent here the last 3-1/2 years.

———

The 87,000 Russian “Zis” car that once belonged to Premier Josef Stalin is on display at Pangles Master market through Sunday. The car weighing ,7500 pounds is mounted on a truck which permits the public to inspect it closely. Proceeds from the exhibit will go to the Neil Armstrong Museum Fund.

25 Years Ago

Oct 3, 1994

MINSTER- Some 100,000 people, one of the largest crowds ever, filled the grounds of the Minster Octoberfest for the food, drinks, booths, parade and contests Friday through Sunday. “Out of the 20 years I’ve been involved in it, I’ll list this in the top three as far as crowd and food, said Roland Hausfield, president of the Octoberfest Committee.” “In pop it was three times ever served”. The warm sunny weather had a lot to do with the extra-large size of the crowd, Hausfield said. The president estimated the gross for all organizations operating at the Octoberfest at about $300,000. Hausfield noted various nonprofit, community organizations are the ones that make money from the three-day festival in the center of Minster.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

