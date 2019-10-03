Koster Pavillion to host Fall Bazaar

TROY — Koester Pavilion will be holding a fall bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A variety of vendors will be featured, selling various home goods and décor, beauty supplies, jewelry and other accessories. They will also have baked goods; gently used clothing, household items and “Resident Made” items will be available for sale. The community is invited to come out and enjoy this special event as Koester Pavillion supports their local vendors.

Koester Pavilion Health Center is an affiliate of Premier Health. They offer short-term rehab services and long-term nursing care, including memory care, and accept Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance. Koester Pavilion is located between Piqua and Troy on the campus of Upper Valley Medical Center. To learn more about Koester Pavilion, call 937-440-7663 or visit on the web at www.koesterpavilion.com.