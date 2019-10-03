High school improv group begins at The Historic Sidney Theatre

SIDNEY — Area high school students are invited to join The Historic Sidney Theatre as they begin their new high school improv group. Sessions are held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon and will begin Saturday, Oct. 19. There is a $20 fee to become part of the group.

The group will run through fun exercises that build creative thinking and performance skills, as well as better communication skills. Theatre has many positive benefits such as increased playfulness, healthy laughter, getting to know new people, encourages you to step out of your comfort zone, and reduces stress, all of which will be offered through the art of learning comedy improv.

For more information, call 937-498-1921.