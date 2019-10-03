Lakeside-Marblehead Lighthouse Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 12

LAKESIDE — With fall right around the corner, Lakeside Chautauqua will host the 24th Annual Lakeside-Marblehead Lighthouse Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and features live entertainment, a pumpkin-decorating contest, arts & crafts show, hayrides, farmers’ market, wooden boat rides and more.

Although the Marblehead Lighthouse will be closed for exterior renovations, the celebration continues in Marblehead with activities at the Wolcott House (Keeper’s House), the Life Saving Station Museum and gift shop. Additionally, shops and restaurants in Lakeside and across the peninsula will offer sales and specials throughout the festival. Following the day’s festivities, attendees can enjoy a Clambake Dinner in Lakeside; register online at lakesideohio.com/clambake.

Those traveling from afar can opt to stay one night at the Fountain Inn and receive 50% off the second night, available Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12. Quantities limited, rates subject to availability. Those interested can book online at lakesideohio.com/fountaininn and use promocode: FALLFEST19.

For more information about the Lakeside-Marblehead Lighthouse Festival, visit lakesideohio.com/lighthouse.