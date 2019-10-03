Search warrant nets arrests, drugs, cash

SIDNEY — A narcotics search warrant executed by the Sidney Police Department resulted in the arrest of two people and the confiscation of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash Thursday morning.

According to Sidney Police Capt. Jerry A. Tangeman’s press release, on Thursday, Oct 3, 2019, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Sidney Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at 615 Park St. in Sidney. The initial entry and securing of the location had to be accomplished by utilizing the services of the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team (TRT), the release said. The TRT was used because the residence was deemed a high risk to officer’s safety.

Recovered during the search were cocaine, drug paraphernalia and money. As a result of the search warrant, the following were arrested and are incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail:

• Charles M. Browning, 18, 615 Park St., was charged with one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony;

• Mike A. Lee, 44, 615 Park St., was charged with one count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.

This warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Sidney Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens.

Anyone with any information about drug activity is asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).