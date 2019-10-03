Museum to host 46th annual Williamsburg Christmas Dinners

FORT LORAMIE – For the 46th season, the Wilderness Trail Museum, 37 N. Main St., Fort Loramie, will be the setting for Williamsburg Christmas Dinners sponsored by the Fort Loramie Historical Association. Dinner will be held this year Dec. 5, 6, 7 and 8.

The historic museum will be transformed from an 1853 boardinghouse/hotel to a wonderland of Christmas trees, decorations and lights. Costumed waiters and waitresses will serve the dinners. A liveried doorman will welcome guests at the door. Last year more than 400 dinners were served during the four-evening event.

The New Renaissance Singers of Piqua will entertain throughout the evening, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a large variety of appetizers and drinks popular during the Williamsburg period. Dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. with roasted turkey and giblet gravy as the main entree, a variety of vegetables, relishes and dessert to follow.

Reservations are being taken for the four evenings with a donation of $35 per person, payable with reservations. Individuals should specify the date they prefer and give a second choice; seating is limited and reservations are on a first-come basis.

Reservations can be made by phone to Jean Rosengarten at 937-295-3998 or by sending payment to the Fort Loramie Historical Association, P.O. Box 276, Fort Loramie, OH 45845 and stating a preferred evening.

The museum is handicapped accessible in several rooms, and if needed, guests should indicate so when making reservations.