125 Years Ago

Oct. 4, 1894

At the meeting of the board of health in the assembly room of the court house last night, a resolution was passed, instructing the city solicitor to draw up an order prohibiting tramps coming into Sidney. The object of this order is to prevent the spread of contagious diseases which are often carried from one city to another by this class of people.

———

What might have been a serious fire was discovered last evening at the Botkins Stave Works. The blaze was on the roof. The timely call and good work by the laddies, meant the blaze was soon extinguished.

100 Years Ago

Oct 4, 1919

Richard Wolf, of this city, has been picked to play left halfback on the Miami University football team this year.

———

The garage at the home of W.H.C. Goode was broken into some time las night, and Mr. Goode’s Cole eight touring car was stolen. It was found missing this morning. Police in the surrounding cities have been advised.

———

The Sidney High School football team journeyed to Piqua yesterday afternoon and was defeated by the Piqua High school team by a score of 27 to 0. The local team seemed to have a little stage fright. A large crowd went to Piqua to see the game.

75 Years Ago

Oct. 4, 1944

The annual fall camporee for the Boy Scouts of Shelby county will be held Oct. 6-8 at the Murray Ferguson farm east of Sidney. Jasper Steele, field scout representative, said today. Cecil Quellhorst is chairman of the camporee arrangements.

———

Cy Hussey has been selected president of the senior class at Holy Angels High school. Other officers are Bob Jordan, vice president; Mary Margaret Steinke, secretary, and Mary Jane Kinninger, treasurer.

50 Years Ago

Oct. 4, 1969

Port Jefferson Community Club met Thursday evening with an election of officers held. James Doak will serve as president and will be assisted by Stanley Butterfield, vice-president; Dick Weber, secretary, and Mrs. Carl Cook, treasurer. These new trustees were elected, Virgil Gates, Junior Henson, and Fred Inderrieden.

———

ANNA- Phil Cornett and Dale Locker, guidance counselors at Anna High School attended the 17th annual guidance conference in Columbus, Sept. 25 ,26. Theme of the conference was “Guidance, where the action is,” with emphasis on drug addiction and militancy in school systems.

25 Years Ago

Oct 4, 1994

Twice a year, inmates at Lebanon Corrections Institution look forward to the sweet taste of homemade cookies that accompany a delegation from the outside. But for 42 of these prisoners the representatives of the Kairos ministries bring a more spiritual message they hope will stay with them longer than the cookies will. Kairos of Ohio is an ecumenical group of clergymen and other volunteers that spends two weekends each year at the Lebanon Correctional Institution . It’s purpose is to establish small prayer groups among the inmates who then meet weekly among themselves. The Ohio program began in 1989. The Rev. Glen Herman, pastor of Jackson Center United Methodist Church, is part of the 55-member group that takes over the prison’s gym as well as Lebanon United Methodist Church during the weekend .”Essentially we volunteer to be a friend to them during the weekend”, Herman said of the inmates. Kairos is a word derived from ancient Greece that meant ‘God’s special time’.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-3.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org