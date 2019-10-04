UNOH recognized as one of the fastest growing universities in the country

LIMA – The University of Northwestern Ohio was recognized recently in The Chronicle of Higher Education, for the second year in a row, as one of the fastest growing universities in the associate and baccalaureate/associate degree granting institutions in the country from 2007-17.

The Chronicle of Higher Education published its 2019 Almanac of Higher Education in late August and compiled statistics ranging from faculty pay and compensation to student enrollment, diversity, tuition rates and online learning.

The University of Northwestern Ohio was noted in the section titled “Fastest-Growing Colleges, 2007-2017.” Universities were separated out by the types of degrees offered and split between public, private nonprofit and for-profit institutions.

UNOH’s enrollment grew 13 percent from the fall of 2007 to the fall of 2017. The growth in student population during that time frame has a lot to do with expanded course offerings, an increase in the adult, non-traditional student and the resurrection of collegiate athletics in the 2007-08 school year.

“It was amazing to see the University of Northwestern Ohio listed as a notable, growing, institution for the second year in a row in The Chronicle of Higher Education,” UNOH President Jeffrey A. Jarvis said. “We pride ourselves on being an institution that is able to react to the demands of the industry, economy and our constituents, which is what led to our growth during that decade. In that time we added athletics and completed a physical expansion of the university. The expansion included additional dorms, known as Racers Village, a new Student Commons building with expanded library, student classrooms and food services, top notch athletic fields, the opening of the UNOH Indoor Athletic Complex, S&S Volvo Motorsports Racing Complex and Racers Station and most recently the launch of our robotics and automation program.”

For more information about The Chronicle of Higher Education’s 2019 Almanac, visit www.chronicle.com.