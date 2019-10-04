Upper Valley Career Center names students of the month

PIQUA – Upper Valley Career Center Student Services Director Matt Meyer released the names of UVCC’s High School Students of the Month for September 2019.

According to Meyer, students from each program are named for the honor to recognize extra effort and to encourage development of leadership, scholarship, citizenship and community service abilities throughout the year.

The recipients for September included:

Anna: Courtney Hoehne, Discovery; Cole Jones, Interactive Media I; Ashlynn McCarty, Medical Careers Academy I (English); Kyren Stanley, Automotive Collision Repair I;

Botkins: Joseph Schipper, Manufacturing & Machining Technologies I (College Algebra);

Fairlawn: Breanna Rufus, Early Childhood Education & Care II; Emily Weigandt, Interactive Media II;

Fort Loramie: Austin Bollheimer, Agricultural & Power Technologies I (College Algebra); Savannah Henning, Cosmetology II; Savannah Henning, Cosmetology II (Trichology);

Houston: Yvette Hammer, Design & Digital Print Technologies I; Kaylen Sarver, Automotive Technologies II;

Russia: Jaycee Lewis, Early Childhood Education & Care I;

Sidney: Patrick Allen, Automotive Collision Repair Technologies II; Hayden Graber, Automotive Services I.