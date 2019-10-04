Amos Media sells property to Cargill

SIDNEY – Amos Media Co. has sold its 91,000 square foot building to Cargill, Inc., according to Tim Echemann, principal for Industrial Property Brokers, who brokered the sale.

Amos Media, publisher of Coin World, Linn’s Stamp News and Scott Catalogs, soon will operate from a new location in Sidney.

The company has sold its Sidney headquarters building at 911 S. Vandemark Road to Cargill Inc., which operates a soybean processing facility in same industrial park, Amos Media’s CEO Rick Amos said.

The sale price for the property hasn’t been disclosed. A property listing on Industrial Property Brokers’ website listed an asking price of $2.4 million.

The facility, which was constructed in 1974, sits on 11.386 acres. It wasn’t announced what Cargill plans to do with the property.

The sale involves only the building and the grounds on which it is located. Amos Media will continue to publish the Scott Catalog line of philatelic price guides and the magazines Coin World and Linn’s, plus their respective websites. It also will continue to operate Amos Advantage, which offers numismatic and philatelic books and collector supplies, and the Coin World Marketplace, an online market for dealers to sell collector coins.

Details about Amos Media’s new address will be released later. The move into the new location is expected to occur late in 2019 or early 2020.