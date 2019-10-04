Safe drivers recognized

SIDNEY — Continental Express, Inc. held its annual safety meeting for its employees on Sept. 14.

Addressing the drivers were speakers Alex Del Rio, of Am Trust Insurance, who spoke about distracted driving and speed and space management, and Harold Emnett, with the Public Utilities Commission, who spoke on current trends in trucking and cell phone usage.

The highlight of the meeting was the recognition of two current drivers – Scott Balogh, of Delphi, Indiana, who achieved 1 million consecutive safe and accident free miles, and Jeff Tedder, of Lima, who achieved 3 million consecutive safe and accident free miles Both drivers achieved a monumental and significant safety milestone. Both drivers were presented with a trip to Las Vegas or the Bahamas, a cash gift and a plaque for their trucks.

In addition to the million mile awards, numerous employees were honored with safety awards from one to 25 years of safe driving.

At the end of the meeting, there was a meal and a raffle consisting of many gifts donated by Continental customers and vendors.

Over the past year, Continental Express has outfitted every truck with a camera system. The vision-based technology is the future of transportation safety. These smart cameras provide a complete view of the driving experience.

Continental Express is a refrigerated freight carrier serving primarily the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest and has been in business for more than 35 years. The corporate office is based in Sidney and has five terminals located in Louisville, Kentucky; Danville, Virginia; Gaffney, South Carolina; Forth Worth, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Sidney. Continental operates with 400 trucks and more than 1,000 trailers and employs 550 people. Its philosophy is that safety, service and communication are the keys to running an efficient and successful business.