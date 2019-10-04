Ghosts and goblins to converge on downtown

SIDNEY – Downtown Sidney’s Fall Festival will take place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Oct. 12. The festivities promise fun for the entire family.

“Sidney Alive’s annual Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 on the square,” Kristen Arnett of Sidney Alive said. “Downtown Sidney has always welcomed costumed trick-or-treaters to come downtown and participate in business trick-or-treat and a costume contest. In most recent years, the event has grown into what is now the Fall Festival. The event is held in conjunction with the last day of The Great Sidney Farmers Market, so you might say it’s downtown Sidney’s official welcome to fall.”

At 8 a.m. there will be the Farmers Market and food vendors set up. At that time, direct sales vendors will offer their wares as well.

This year will offer an apple pie baking contest and a chili cook-off. A panel of three judges will award first, second and third prizes.

People who wish to may pay $1 to try the pies and chili and vote for the People’s Choice award.

Pies may be registered from 8-9 a.m. Chili registration and drop-off is 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Winners in the pie competition will be announced at 10 a.m. Chili winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m.

“If you’re a baker or chef who thinks your pie or chili could win first prize, we’d love to have you participate. Entry forms can be found on our website sidneyalive.org,” Arnett said.

Registration for the costume contest will be from 10-10:45 a.m. with the contest to follow at 11. The categories will be children (0-3, 4-5, 6-7, and 8-12), teen/adult (13-plus) and dog costumes.

Trick or treat will be from 11 a.m-2 p.m.

“Guests can also enjoy extended Farmers Market hours, food vendors and a direct sales marketplace,” Arnett said. “The 4-H shooting sports will be bringing their archery trailer. Farmers Market vendor Bowman Produce will be making apple butter on site with free samples and fresh butter available for purchase. John Howison of Mosquito Creek Forge will also be in attendance with a blacksmith demonstration and hand-forged iron items for sale.”

By Paula Frew For The Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

