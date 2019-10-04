On the agendas

Shelby County Boards of DD

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Boards of Developmental Disabilities will meet at 12:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the board office, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road, Sidney. Financial and superintendent reports will be given.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY – The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Workforce Hanger, the library. The board will have recognition of heard financial, administrative and board member reports. It is scheduled to change the graduation date on the 2019-20 school year calendar from Friday, May 15, 2020, to Friday, May 22, 2020. It also is slated to address employment, accept a resignation, award a service contract, accept donations and approve school trips.