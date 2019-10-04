Gary Strasser, of Anna, says his “artwork portrays life when going through a storm. You see a ray of light that gives you hope to see the future is clear.” Strasser painted window with sun streaming through it floating in a stormy sky. Strasser was one of the people who took part in Gateway Arts Council’s Bad Art by Good People, which held its Bad Art Ball on Thursday at the Palazzo in Botkins. The event raised a record $35,499. Randy Rose, Julie Henman and Mark Cofman were the top individual fundraisers with Rose and Henman each raising an individual record of $11,534.

Wilson Health Pharmacy Director Wendy Null, of Vandalia, talks about the quilt she made for Gateway Arts Council’s Bad Art by Good People, which held its Bad Art Ball on Thursday at the Palazzo in Botkins. Listening to her is Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart. The auction was overseen by auctioneer Justin Vondenhuevel. Gateway Arts Council teamed up with Wilson Health Foundation’s “The Future is Clear” campaign. The event raised a record $35,499. Proceeds will go to raise money for Wilson Health’s purchase of a new 3D mammography imaging machine and to support the Gateway Arts Council. Randy Rose, Julie Henman and Mark Cofman were the top individual fundraisers with Rose and Henman each raising an individual record of $11,534.

Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart, left, and auctioneer Justin Vondenhuevel work the room during the Bad Art Ball auction.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_2183.jpg Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart, left, and auctioneer Justin Vondenhuevel work the room during the Bad Art Ball auction.

Art by Joan Scott auctioned at the Bad Art Ball at the Palazzo in Botkins on Thursday, Oct. 3.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_2226.jpg Art by Joan Scott auctioned at the Bad Art Ball at the Palazzo in Botkins on Thursday, Oct. 3.

A photo collage by Kimberly Oglesbee is shown by Deb Gibbs, of Maplewood, during Gateway Arts Council’s Bad Art Ball at the Palazzo in Botkins on Thursday, Oct. 3.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_2306.jpg A photo collage by Kimberly Oglesbee is shown by Deb Gibbs, of Maplewood, during Gateway Arts Council’s Bad Art Ball at the Palazzo in Botkins on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Gary Strasser, of Anna, says his “artwork portrays life when going through a storm. You see a ray of light that gives you hope to see the future is clear.” Strasser painted window with sun streaming through it floating in a stormy sky. Strasser was one of the people who took part in Gateway Arts Council’s Bad Art by Good People, which held its Bad Art Ball on Thursday at the Palazzo in Botkins. The event raised a record $35,499. Randy Rose, Julie Henman and Mark Cofman were the top individual fundraisers with Rose and Henman each raising an individual record of $11,534.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_2333.jpg Gary Strasser, of Anna, says his “artwork portrays life when going through a storm. You see a ray of light that gives you hope to see the future is clear.” Strasser painted window with sun streaming through it floating in a stormy sky. Strasser was one of the people who took part in Gateway Arts Council’s Bad Art by Good People, which held its Bad Art Ball on Thursday at the Palazzo in Botkins. The event raised a record $35,499. Randy Rose, Julie Henman and Mark Cofman were the top individual fundraisers with Rose and Henman each raising an individual record of $11,534. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Art by Gary Strasser auctioned at the Bad Art Ball at the Palazzo in Botkins on Thursday, Oct. 3.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_2360.jpg Art by Gary Strasser auctioned at the Bad Art Ball at the Palazzo in Botkins on Thursday, Oct. 3. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Art by Melanie Speicher auctioned at the Bad Art Ball at the Palazzo in Botkins on Thursday, Oct. 3.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_2433.jpg Art by Melanie Speicher auctioned at the Bad Art Ball at the Palazzo in Botkins on Thursday, Oct. 3. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Art by Jessica Guillozet auctioned at the Bad Art Ball at the Palazzo in Botkins on Thursday, Oct. 3.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_2442.jpg Art by Jessica Guillozet auctioned at the Bad Art Ball at the Palazzo in Botkins on Thursday, Oct. 3. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Joan Scott talks about her art before it was auctioned at the Bad Art Ball at the Palazzo in Botkins on Thursday, Oct. 3.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_2214.jpg Joan Scott talks about her art before it was auctioned at the Bad Art Ball at the Palazzo in Botkins on Thursday, Oct. 3. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kimberly Oglesbee talks about her art before it was auctioned at the Bad Art Ball at the Palazzo in Botkins on Thursday, Oct. 3.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_2235.jpg Kimberly Oglesbee talks about her art before it was auctioned at the Bad Art Ball at the Palazzo in Botkins on Thursday, Oct. 3. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jessica Guillozet talks about her art before it was auctioned at the Bad Art Ball at the Palazzo in Botkins on Thursday, Oct. 3.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_2445.jpg Jessica Guillozet talks about her art before it was auctioned at the Bad Art Ball at the Palazzo in Botkins on Thursday, Oct. 3. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Wilson Health Pharmacy Director Wendy Null, of Vandalia, talks about the quilt she made for Gateway Arts Council’s Bad Art by Good People, which held its Bad Art Ball on Thursday at the Palazzo in Botkins. Listening to her is Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart. The auction was overseen by auctioneer Justin Vondenhuevel. Gateway Arts Council teamed up with Wilson Health Foundation’s “The Future is Clear” campaign. The event raised a record $35,499. Proceeds will go to raise money for Wilson Health’s purchase of a new 3D mammography imaging machine and to support the Gateway Arts Council. Randy Rose, Julie Henman and Mark Cofman were the top individual fundraisers with Rose and Henman each raising an individual record of $11,534.