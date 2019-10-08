K-9 Bandit finds lost boy

SIDNEY — A child missing for 45 minutes Tuesday afternoon was found by a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office K-9.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Oct. 8, 2019, at 12:47 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing three-year-old boy in the 15000 block of Sidney Plattsville Road in rural Orange Township. Deputies responded to the scene and spoke with the father, whom advised that he had been working in the house and realized that his son was no longer playing upstairs. He checked the house and property and called 911 when he was unable to locate the child, whom had been missing for approximately 30 minutes.

Deputies called in both sheriff’s K-9 units while responding to the scene. Additional off-duty units and detectives were called to assist. K-9 Bandit was deployed for the search. Bandit tracked the child’s path across the rural property, locating him in less than 10 minutes in a thicket approximately ¼ mile away from the residence. The use of the sheriff’s office K-9 units was essential in the quick discovery of the child, concluded the release.