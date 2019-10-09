125 Years Ago

October 9, 1894

Elmer Wilson, who drives the bread wagon for Piper Brothers, met with an accident at Lockington yesterday afternoon. He was taking bread to that village when his horse was frightened by a canal boat as he was crossing the bridge just this side of Lockington. Wilson was able to keep the horse from running away but the rig overturned and rolled down the embankment. The top of the buggy was smashed, but Wilson and the horse escaped injury.

———

The old east bridge across the Miami river near Piqua fell yesterday afternoon, injuring six men who were working on it.

100 Years Ago

October 9, 1919

Concern over the condition of cornice work just below the clock frustrated Harry H. Gardner, known as the “human fly”, in his attempt to go to the top of the court house last night. Gardner had no difficulty in going up the south side of the court house, but when he reached the cornice work just below the clock dial, he came to the conclusion, after testing , it was in to dangerous a condition to continue on to the top.

———

Shelby county’s quota of the $500,000 fund to be raised for the Roosevelt Memorial has been fixed at $890. A.J. Hess has been named chairman for the county.

———

The Chicago White Sox batted themselves into world series contention this afternoon, winning the seventh game over Cincinnati 4 to 1.

75 Years Ago

October 9, 1944

J.E. Russel was elected president of the Shelby County Bar Association at the fall meeting of the group yesterday noon in Hotel Wagner. He succeeds Urban Doorley in that capacity. Other officers named are William A. Trimpe , vice president, Roland Berry, secretary-treasurer.

———

A total of 683 servicemen’s ballots have been sent out by the Shelby County Board of Elections, it was announced today. Of this number 394 went overseas and the reminder to stations in this country. Thus far 307 ballots have been returned to the local board.

50 Years Ago

October 9, 1969

Mrs. Cleo Hetzler of R.R. 1, Piqua (Lockington) lost the $600 award by failing to sign up at the Jerrold’s Clothing where the Lucky Barrel was located until 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Her name was drawn from the barrel which is now is at Steinle Drugs for a $600 prize.

———

HOUSTON- Roy Roeth presided over the meeting of the Houston Community Association Wednesday night at the Community Building. The resignation of Lonnie Langston as secretary was accepted and Onda Meyer was appointed at the new secretary for the remainder of the year.

25 Years Ago

October 9, 1994

Most, golfers would give just about anything for a hole-in-one. Not Don Thompson of Sidney. When he recorded his 13th ace earlier this week it was pretty much just like another day at the office-in this case, day at the golf course. Thompson said he got pretty excited when he recorded his first hole-in-one back in 1977. “After that first one, I was walking on air”, Thompson said. “But after that, I don’t get to excited.” He was given the nickname “Quick Draw” years ago by former Moose County Club pro Perry Bayley because of a quick backswing. Thompson has long since corrected that flaw and he has the golf scores to show it. He didn’t start playing golf seriously until the age of 54.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

