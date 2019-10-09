Let yourself go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Disaster!: A 70s Disaster Movie… Musical!,” Sept. 12 through Nov. 3. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group’s Oct. 18 performance at the Victoria Theater. Show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $52 and are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage, by phone at 937-228-3630 or online at ticketcenterstage.com.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present their annual PhilharMonster Halloween Concert on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center, as part of the 2019-2020 DP&L Foundation Family Series. Tickets for this performance are $22 for adults and $14 for children, and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Autumn Equinox Exhibit will run through Dec. 15 and feature art from Charley Harper. Exhibit is free with paid admission to the nature center and a portion of sales of Harper Art will support BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• The 50th annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival will be held in Waynesville Oct. 12 and 13. There will be more than 450 booths filled with arts and crafts, live entertainment, and more than 7 tons of cabbage served to visitors.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration for Brunker’s “Fall PEEP II” opens Sept. 29 for preschool children ages 3 to 5. The program is offered Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with additional Wednesday and Friday afternoon classes offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sessions run six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week. The fee for the program is $55 for members and $75 for non-members, per child. All fees are due upon registration and only cash or check is accepted. Class size is limited to 12 children. There will be a break for all classes the week of Thanksgiving.

• Wilson Health Hospice Grief Support Group will be holding an Adult Holiday Grief Support Group on Nov. 4 and 5, and Dec. 2 and 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Wilson Hospital Administrative Conference Room 1. Space is limited and those interested must register by Oct. 28. For more information or to register, please call 937-498-9335.

• There will be a Sports Card and Collectibles Show held at the Miami Valley Centre Mall Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Oct. 13 from noon to 6 p.m. There will be approximately 50 tables with dealers displaying sports cards, collectibles, memorabilia, comic books, and other items related to the NFL, MLB, Ohio State, and much more. Admission is free. For more information, or to reserve a table please call 937-773-0950.

• The Wilson Health Auxiliary will host their annual $5 jewelry sale on Monday, Oct. 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vendor for this sale is Masquerade Jewelry & Accessories and the sale will take place in the gift shop and main lobby of the hospital. Contact Jenny Meyer at 937-498-5390 with any questions.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• Small Oneders, a new program for babies aged 3 to 23 months, and their caregiver(s) will be offered Monday Sept. 9, 16 and 23 at 5:15 p.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library. This interactive program focuses on rhymes, songs, movement and sensory activities to be shared by the adult and their child. Sessions last for 20 to 25 minutes and continue in October. No registration is required for these programs and they are offered free of charge. Patrons seeking more information may call the children’s room of the library at 937-492-8354.

• Tales for Twos, for children age 2 to 4 years, along with a caregiver will be offered on Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library beginning Sept. 4. This programs runs the first three Wednesday of each month. Each session lasts approximately 30 minutes and focuses on books, songs, movement and craft activities selected for this age group. No registration is required for these programs and they are offered free of charge. Patrons seeking more information may call the children’s room of the library at 937-492-8354.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in October. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in October, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in October. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday in October. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The Cridersville Public Library will host a Lego Robotics Club at 4 p.m. The program spans three weeks beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2. IT Manager Fred Miller will teach students in 2nd through 8th grade on the Lego EV3 robot and programming system. Registration is required and space is limited.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday in October at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will host a Lego Robotics Club at 4 p.m. The program spans three weeks beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1. IT Manager Fred Miller will teach students in 2nd through 8th grade on the Lego EV3 robot and programming system. Registration is required and space is limited.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday in October beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a Lego Robotics Club at 4 p.m. The program spans three weeks beginning Thursday, Oct. 3. IT Manager Fred Miller will teach students in 2nd through 8th grade on the Lego EV3 robot and programming system. Registration is required and space is limited.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

• A Farmer’s Market is going to be held every Saturday beginning 9 a.m. on the gravel lot east of the Waynesfield library.

• Tickets on sale for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

• Tickets on sale for Branford Marsalis live in concert at the Clyde Theatre, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary; to purchase, visit www.clydetheatre.com, or call 800-514-3849, or visit The Clyde box office.

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

• Shelby County Veterans Services will be sponsoring a presentation on medicare benefits tailored to veterans from 9 to 11 a.m. at Sidney Veterans Center, 1265 North Fourth Ave. Light refreshments will be served. To pre-register, call 937-498-7282.

• There will be a pumpkin decorating activity at the Auglaize County Public District Library beginning at 6 p.m. Crafting supplies will be provided. Participants are asked to bring their own pumpkin.

• The New Bremen Public Library will be holding a Lego robotics program for children in grade 3 and above, beginning at 4 p.m. For more details or to sign up, please visit the library’s front desk.

FRIDAY, OCT. 11

• A “Chocolate Walk” will take place in downtown Piqua beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased through Mainstreet Piqua.

• The Knights of Columbus, Sidney Chapter, will be hosting their fish fry for September from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at 1300 N. Fourth Ave., Sidney. Dine in for adults is $8 and carry-out is $7.50. Children 11 and under eat for $4.

SATURDAY, OCT. 12

• The Annual Lakeside-Marblehead Lighthouse Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature live entertainment, a pumpkin decorating contest, an arts and crafts show, hayrides, a farmer’s market, wooden boat rides, and more. Shops and restaurants in Lakeside and across the peninsula will offer sales and specials throughout the festival.

• The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch will host a “Saturday Night Live” event from 7 to 11:30 p.m. for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Activities such as swimming and gym games will be provided, and pizza and lemonade will be served. Registration can be done at the Piqua Branch or over the phone by calling 937-773-9622. Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members. For further questions and information, contact Jamie Hull at 937-440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

SUNDAY, OCT. 13

• A brunch will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sidney Veterans Center, 1265 Fourth Ave., Sidney. There will be a large variety of breakfast and lunch items along with salads and desserts provided by the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12 years of age. Children 5 and under eat free. The proceeds will be used to support the American Legion—Post 217 veteran outreach programs.

MONDAY, OCT. 14

• The Cridersville Public Library’s IT Coordinator, Fred Miller, will talk about how to upgrade from previous operating systems as well as the features of Windows 10. Program beings at 10:30 a.m. and class size is limited. Participants are asked to register in advance.

• The White Memorial Library’s IT Coordinator, Fred Miller, will talk about how to upgrade from previous operating systems as well as the features of Windows 10. Program beings at 1:30 p.m. and class size is limited. Participants are asked to register in advance.

• The Auglaize County Public District Library’s IT Coordinator, Fred Miller, will talk about how to upgrade from previous operating systems as well as the features of Windows 10. Program beings at 5 p.m. and class size is limited. Participants are asked to register in advance.

• The YMCA will provide a special kids fitness program at the New Bremen Public Library beginning at 6:30 p.m. Registration requested.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will hold a puzzle competition beginning at 6 p.m. Teams of one to four people must register in advance to participate. Winning team gets a prize.

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

• BuckEye Home Health Care and The Landings of Sidney will offer a free informational seminar on understanding medicare benefits and open enrollment from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Landings of Sidney, 1150 W. Russell Rd. Seating is limited and those interested in attending can RSVP by calling Jennie Hicks at 937-570-0009 no later than Oct. 11.

• “Let’s Dish Cook Book Club” will meet at 6:15 p.m. at the Auglaize County Public District Library. New members are welcome to join and can bring a copy of a recipe with them. October’s recipes will be “sweet treats.”

• There will be a Kid’s Book Club at the Stallo Memorial Library for third and fourth grade students beginning at 3:45 p.m. Snacks will be provided.

• “Southern Charm Book Discussion” will be held at the White Memorial Library at 4:30 p.m. Sweet tea and pie will be provided during the discussion.

• The Master Gardeners of Shelby County will present “Change of Seasons” beginning 6:30 p.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., Sidney. Program is free and open to the public.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16

• Brukner Nature Center’s Homeschool Nature Club will meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. to discuss October’s topic, “Hidden Secrets of Camouflage.” Program is open to children ages 5 to 12 years old, and program fee is $3 for BNC members and $6 for non-members. Payment is due at the time of registration and deadline for registration is Monday, Oct. 14 by 5 p.m.

• The Piqua Public Library will host “Internet 101: The Basics” at the second floor computers from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to learn internet and computer basics can register by calling 937-440-3465 or emailing babara.nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

• “Novels at Night with Angie” will be held from 7 to 8:15 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. October’s book is “The Broken Girls” by Simone St. James.

• A monthly book club will be held at Otterbein Cridersville at 12:30 p.m. October’s book is “The Dry” by Jane Harper. Members of the public are welcome.

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

• Friends of the Piqua Public Library Lounge Series will be held in the lobby beginning 7 p.m. and feature the sweet sounds of Broadway. Singing along is encouraged, and free tickets are available approximately one week in advance.

• October’s “Thursday Book Discussion” will be held from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. in the Founder’s Room at the Piqua Public Library. October’s book is “Sometimes I Lie” by Alice Feeney.