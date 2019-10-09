Shelby County Bicentennial Henry Rifles to be raffled

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Bicentennial Committee is again offering commemorative Henry rifles to be sold to the public.

“Raffle tickets for the Serial No. 1 Henry Golden Boy and the Serial No. 1 Henry Standard are now on sale,” Shelby County Commissioner and Shelby County Bicentennial Committee Co-Chair Bob Guillozet said. “The tickets are available at locations throughout the county. Each ticket is $10, or you can purchase three tickets for $20.”

“The first prize in the raffle will be the Serial No. 1 Henry Golden Boy,” Guillozet continued. “The second ticket drawn will be for the Serial No. 1 Henry Standard. The drawing of the winning tickets will take place just prior to the Winter Wonderland Parade in downtown Sidney on Dec. 6.”

“When the sale of the Shelby County Bicentennial Henry rifles was first announced, they literally flew off the shelves,” Sidney Mayor and Shelby County Bicentennial Committee Co-Chair Mike Barhorst said. Both the Serial No. 1 guns were donated by Rocky Mountain Firearms to the Shelby County Bicentennial Committee with the intent that they be raffled with the proceeds benefiting the Shelby County Bicentennial Committee.”

The Henry Golden Boy is a .22 caliber rifle. It has a brass finished receiver and octagon barrel. It is valued at $895.

The Henry Standard is also .22 caliber rifle. It comes with a blued receiver and round barrel, and is valued at $699.

“We like to give back,” Rocky Mountain Firearms owner Brian Nesby said. “We want to leave money in Shelby County, and that’s why we have donated the two guns to be raffled off, with the money benefiting the Shelby County Bicentennial Committee.”

The commemorative Henry rifles were especially designed for Shelby County’s Bicentennial. The right side of the butt stock of each of the guns includes an engraved image of General Isaac Shelby and a map of Shelby County including the townships. The left side includes the bicentennial logo and the tower of the Courthouse.

The right side of the pistol grip includes an image of Schultz’s Battery. The left side of the pistol grip includes an image of the Grange Hall on the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

The right side of the forearm stock includes a farmer plowing a field with the plow pulled by a team of horses, and an image of two foundry workers pouring molten metal into a mold. The images represent both agriculture and industry.

The left side forearm stock includes an image of Lake Loramie and the logo of the Shelby County Deer Hunters Association. Lake Loramie State Park is Shelby County’s only state park. The Shelby County Deer Hunters Association is the country’s oldest sportsman organization.

Raffle tickets are available at Meyer’s Garage, 6377 State Route 66, Newport; Tactical Solutions, 5899 State Route 29, Pasco; Jackson Center Pro Hardware, 112 E. Pike St., Jackson Center; Botkins Electric & Plumbing,103 W. State St., Botkins; Brucken’s Neighborhood Pub, 10 Elm St., Fort Loramie; and Sidney Ace Hardware, 320 N. Main Ave., Sidney. Tickets can also be purchased from Sidney City Clerk Kari Egbert, the Shelby County Commissioner’s Office, and either Guillozet or Barhorst.