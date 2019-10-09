Bandit is hit on Facebook

SIDNEY — A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy is a hit on social media.

K-9 Bandit, who found a missing child Tuesday, has had share after share of the story which appeeared on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

“A news agency from Cleveland picked up the story of the missing child,” said Chief Deputy Jim Frye. “I think this is amazing, the Facebook post I posted on our sheriff’s page has had over 4.4 thousands likes as of this writing, 463 comments and 1.2 thousand shares. It has spread like a wildfire.”

The three-year-old boy was missing for 45 minutes when two K-9’s were used to search for him. K-9 Bandit was deployed for the search. Bandit tracked the child’s path across the rural property, locating him in less than 10 minutes in a thicket approximately ¼ mile away from the residence, which is in the 15000 block of Sidney Plattsville Road in rural Orange Township..