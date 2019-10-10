125 years Ago

October 10, 1894

G.R. Know, W.W. Robinson, D.R. Orbison and Ellis Ogden left this afternoon for the Lewistown reservoir to spend a few days hunting and fishing.

———

The reunion of the 50th Ohio Volunteer Infantry was held at the home of Jonathan Emert, near Houston, on Wednesday. This regiment was reunited in August 1862 at Camp Dennison, near Cincinnati. Company B of the regiment, being made up at Lockington, was composed mostly of Shelby county people and was under the command of Capt. Hamilton Gillespie. Thirty members of the regiment, as well as many others, many from a distance, were present for the reunion.

100 Years Ago

October 10, 1919

The October grand jury, which began its session earlier this week in common pleas court, has issued subpoenas for the appearance of a number of grocers, retail and coal dealers. The action by the grand jury would appear to indicate that body has taken up the matter of alleged profiteering or the forming of alleged combinations to keep up the price of foodstuffs in the city.

———

Last night at the armory, Hope Mullen, the coming middleweight champion of the world, won a brilliant victory over Eddie McDonald of Cincinnati, when he dropped him to the canvas in the third round, ending their 10-round session. This marked the 13th consecutive win for Mullen and the eighth by a knockout in the second or third rounds.

50 Years Ago

October 10, 1944

The Democratic state caravan headed by William G. Pickerel, campaigned for U.S. Senator, and Joseph Ferguson, will be in Sidney Wednesday for a public meeting in the assembly room of the courthouse. Cael Lehman, county Democratic chairman, said today, Frank Lausche, candidate for governor, will not be with the group, but expects to visit Sidney later in the month.

———

The St. louis Browns faced elimination from the world series today as they faced the Cardinals in the sixth game after losing yesterday by the score of 2-0 at the hands of Mort Cooper.

50 Years Ago

October 10, 1969

Fire destroyed an old garage at the John Hall residence between Sidney and Port Jefferson around noon Wednesday, the sheriff’s department reported. The residence is located on State Route 47 near Canal Feeder road. A cigarette accidently dropped on the seat of an old car may have caused the fire, reports said. Nothing of value was lost in the fire, Hall told deputies.

———

WASHINGTON- The White House says President Nixon is still hopeful the Soviet Union will soon accept his invitation to begin the long delayed talks on limiting strategic arms. Both countries have agreed in principle to hold the talks but no date has been set. The United States has indicated a willingness to start the talks at any time.

25 Years Ago

October 10, 1994

ANNA- Roger Lentz, a 21-year member of the Anna local Board of Education, was presented with a 1994 All Southwest Region School Board Award during the Ohio School Board Association regional meeting Thursday evening at the Holiday Inn at Dayton Mall. “It was quite a surprise,” said, Lentz, a farmer who works as county executive director of the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service in Shelby County. “It is an honor to be recognized by your peers” Lentz has served twelve terms as board president or vice-president of the Anna board. “Mr. Lentz is a well respected community leader who is who is committed to the improvement of the quality of life in west central Ohio as he is to the continued improvement of the Anna Schools,” Ryan said.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

