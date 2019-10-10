Minster man gets prison term in kidnapping case

SIDNEY – A Minster area man has been sentenced to 30 months in state prison for an incident that involved gunfire and kidnapping.

The case was among several heard Tuesday that resulted in signification prison time being declared in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Shamon Tyler Runyon, 20, 12534 State Route 362, Minster, was ordered to the 2 ½-year incarceration with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on a charge of attempted kidnapping, a third-degree felony.

According to online court records, on June 24, Runyon was lying on the bed at his residence with an adult female when he discharged a High Point 9mm pistol into a closet. Authorities report the bullet went through the wall of his trailer and into the wall of a neighboring unit, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Joel March.

An incident report dated June 25 indicates Runyon pointed the pistol at the victim and told her not to leave. He is believed to have ordered her into the bedroom, where he laid on top of her and pressed the gun to her head threatening to kill her.

Runyon was originally charged with kidnapping and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, both second-degree felonies.

Michael Stotler, 29, 1936 Fair Oaks Drive, was also sentenced to 30 months with the ODRC on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs. He was arrested on June 8 in possession of Methamphetamine.

Two people arrested at their home at 121 Queen St. were also remanded to custody by Judge James Stevenson.

Rashaan Jones, 44, was sentenced to 17 months in prison on a charge of attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was also ordered to forfeit $250 cash used in illegal drug activity confiscated during his arrest.

Stevenson also ordered authorities to destroy a handgun Jones had in his possession at his arrest.

Michelle Dubose, 29, arrested with Jones on May 1, was sentenced to 11 months at the ODRC Marysville Reformatory for Women on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

She was arrested in possession of Methamphetamine.

In another case, Stevenson issued an arrest warrant for Matthew D. Link, 30, at large, when he failed to appear for his sentencing. He was found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

