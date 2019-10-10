Crash claims woman’s life, 3 others injured

BOTKINS — A woman from the Sidney area died as a result injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in the village of Botkins Thursday morning.

According to Botkins Police Chief Tom Glass, the department received a report of the crash on state Route 274 at County Road 25A on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 11:12 a.m. The initial investigation indicates a silver Dodge was traveling westbound on state Route 274 when it failed to stop at the stop sign at County Road 25A and was hit in the passenger’s side by a black SUV, which was southbound on County Road 25A.

A female passenger in the Dodge was extricated from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life and was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Another female passenger in the Dodge was transported to Wilson Health with serious injuries. The male driver was transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The female driver of the SUV was transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center with minor injuries.

Assisting Botkins Police at the scene were Botkins Fire, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Shelby County Highway, Anna Police and Fire, Van Buren Township Fire and CareFlight.

Names are not being released for 24 hour, Glass said, so family can be notified.

The crash is still under investigation by the Botkins Police Department.

According to Botkins Police Chief Tom Glass, one person’s life was claimed and three others were injured when an SUV, left, T-boned a car at the intersection of state routes 274 and 25A on Thursday, Oct. 10. A female was extricated and taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Botkins Police Department is leading the crash investigation. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_SDN101119Crash-1.jpg According to Botkins Police Chief Tom Glass, one person’s life was claimed and three others were injured when an SUV, left, T-boned a car at the intersection of state routes 274 and 25A on Thursday, Oct. 10. A female was extricated and taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Botkins Police Department is leading the crash investigation. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

