Car is submerged in Fort Loramie Lake canal after crash

BOTKINS — A New Bremen man was cited with failure to control after his vehicle crashed and became submerged in a Fort Loramie Lake canal on state Route 29 early Thursday morning.

Zachary Flaute, 20, was traveling eastbound on state Route 29, near McCartyville Road, around 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, when he fell asleep at the wheel on his way to work, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP)Trooper Steve Shafer. His vehicle then went left of center, went off the left side of the road and crashed into a canal, submerging almost the entire vehicle in the water.

When OSP arrived, Flaute was standing on the top of his car, Shafer said.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Roses Towing & Recovery.

Flaute was not transported or injured in the crash.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer 937-538-4823.