125 Years Ago

October 11, 1894

The athletic entertainment given in the ring last night was not very well attended. The leading feature on the program was the 10 round boxing match between William O’Leary, of this city, and Dan Bayliff of Lima.

Mrs. Nancy Winget, who was probably the oldest resident of Shelby county, died at the home of her son, Milton J.Winget at Port Jefferson, last evening. She was born near Cincinnati in 1800 and located in Shelby county in 1831.

100 Years Ago

October 11, 1919

The grand jury for the October term of court made its report yesterday afternoon, returning nine indictments , two of which were secret. There was no indication the jury found any evidence to warrant any indictment for illegal profiteering in foodstuffs on the part of local merchants.

Fire Prevention Day, was celebrated in the Sidney schools by talks in all school buildings in the city. Fire Chief Hume visited the high school and Central buildings, where he gave talks and witnessed the drills.

C.A. Stoltz, census supervisor, for the district, said today that approximately one enumerator for each precinct will be appointed for the taking of the census in this county.

75 Years Ago

October 11, 1944

Members of the city council at their meeting last night authorized the service director to employ a sanitary engineer for the purpose of preparing plans and estimates for water softening and treatment at the water works plant.

Lois Lenski, a former resident of Anna, will be recognized for her literary work when the Ohio Library presents awards in Columbus on Saturday. Miss Lenski is well known for her books for children, one of which has its setting in Anna.

50 Years Ago

October 11, 1969

BRADFORD- Holy Angels High school band of Sidney won a first place trophy and prize in the non-football band contest held at the Bradford Pumpkin show Thursday night.

Action to implement a food establishment inspection program on June 1, 1970, will be taken within the next three months by the Shelby County Board of Health.

25 Years Ago

October 11, 1994

When Susan Waltz was younger, her mother contacted cancer and eventually died of the disease. She considered becoming a doctor in order to help others, but instead she became a researcher so she could help physicians heal their patients. Waltz has been involved in genetic research at Wright State University in Fairborn, studying how DNA is duplicated in order to determine how it can be used to heal the sick. She is on maternity leave now, but soon will begin work in a somewhat similar program at Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati. DNA, the abbreviation for deoxyribonucleic acid, is the molecule that determines the genetic code for everyone. It consists of two separate strands of bases that connect together like a twisted ladder to form genes, which are the fundamental units of heredity and determine everything from hair color to disease susceptibility. There could be between 50,000 to 100,000 in a strand of DNA. Waltz is married to David Waltz, executive director of the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

