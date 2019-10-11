Church tour slated for Oct. 19-20

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Bicentennial Committee will coordinate a Tour of Shelby County Churches on Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Thirty-nine locations are on the venue and most will be open to visitors from 1 to 4 each afternoon, with church members to greet and provide information about the church, and with several Churches providing other activities to go with the tour.

The churches are located outside of the residential area of Sidney, and churches in the residential area of Sidney will be part of a Tour in October 2020 to celebrate Sidney’s 200 year anniversary. Officials of the area around Sidney who would like to be included in the 2020 tour should contact Tony Bornhorst, tbornhorst@hotmail.com.

Faith in God was an important aspect of the first settlers to Shelby County and has been a constant that has formed Shelby County’s growth and prosperity for 200 years. An example of the first residents in Orange Township of the importance of faith was the creation of the Wesley Chapel Cemetery in the early 1820’s, located on Brown Road about 500 feet north of the Shelby and Miami County line. The cemetery included residents of both Shelby and Miami County, and in 1840 the Wesley Chapel M. E. Church, a brick structure was built at this location. The Cemetery was the burial site for Lewis Boyer, a Revolutionary War soldier who was part of General Washington’s personal guard unit, and a founding member of the congregation that built the church. The brick church structure disappeared in the early 1900’s, but the cemetery is still there and is Stop No. 24 on the map.

The churches in Shelby County outside of the Sidney residential area vary in size and building materials but they are the focal point for their members’ faith celebrations. Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20, provides an opportunity for Shelby County residents to visit the many church buildings in the county and have conversations with their faith neighbors. Several cChurches will not be able to participate on both days and they are noted in the list of participating Churches. Redeemer Lutheran Church, No. 30, will have Trunk or Treat, a cookout, and Bake and Craft Sale on both Saturday and Sunday. New Life Church PJBC, No. 19, will have a Harvest Fest on Saturday. While you visit churches of your choice during these two days make use of the mobile app “Discover Shelby County History” and learn more of Shelby County’s rich history. When in the app there is a tab that states “History Near Me,” which will provide locations nearby that have historical interest.

Churches on the tour

Churches open 1 to 4 on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, 2019

1. Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 9377 State Route 119, Anna

2. Immanuel Church of Kettlersville, 8888 State Route 274, Kettlersville

3. St. Jacob Lutheran Church, 101 W. Main St., Anna

4. Anna United Methodist Church, 201 W. North St., Anna

5. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 116 N. Main St., Botkins

6. Botkins United Methodist Church, 115 E. State St., Botkins

7. St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 E. State St., Botkins

9. St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 16115 Botkins Road, Botkins

10. St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church, 18280 Pasco Montra Road, Jackson Center

11. Christ the King Church, 17570 State Route 274, Jackson Center

12. Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 17714 Montra Rd., Jackson Center

13. Jackson Center United Methodist Church, 202 E. Pike St., Jackson Center

14. Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 607 S. Main St., Jackson Center

15. Maplewood United Methodist Church, 21544 Maplewood Road, Maplewood

16. Pemberton Baptist Church, 6787 Palestine St., Pemberton

17. Pemberton United Methodist Church, 6541 Main St., Pemberton

18. Port Jefferson Church of Christ, 217 Wall St., Port Jefferson

19. New Life Church PJBC, 329 W. Main St., Port Jefferson

20. Full Gospel Community Church, 950 S. Children’s Home Road, Sidney

21. Greenview United Church of Christ, 3041 Leatherwood Creek Road, Sidney

22. Spring Creek Christian Church of Christ, 63 Wiles Road, Sidney

23. Spring Creek Baptist Church, 15333 Miami Shelby East Road, Piqua

24. Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Brown Road, Piqua

25. Lockington New Beginnings Church, 10288 Museum Trail, Piqua

26. Lockington United Methodist Church, 2190 Miami Conservancy Road, Sidney

27. Faith Baptist Church, 2555 W. Millcreek Road, Sidney

29. Solid Rock Pentecostal Church of God, 2745 State Route 29 North, Sidney

30. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 300 W. Mason Road, Sidney

31. New Hope United Methodist Church, 8985 Mason Road, Sidney

32. Houston Congregational Christian Church, 4883 Russia-Houston Road, Houston

33. Bunker Hill Freewill Baptist Church, 8312 Houston Road, Houston

34. St. Remy’s Catholic Church, 108 E. Main St., Russia

35. Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 6788 State Route 66, Fort Loramie

37. Hardin United Methodist Church, 6073 Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, Sidney

38. Oran Christian Church, 6424 Dawson Road, Sidney

39. Calvary United Baptist Church, 9480 County Road 25A, Sidney

Churches open 1 to 4 on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019

8. Only Believe Ministries, 13815 Botkins Road, Botkins

28. Dorothy Love Retirement Community Chapel, 3003 W. Cisco Road, Sidney

Churches open 1 to 4 on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019

36. St. Michael Catholic Church, 33 Elm St., Fort Loramie