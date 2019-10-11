One seriously injured in crash

Emergency rescue workers work on a man behind a car, left, that was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash as Houston firefighters cut open the side of the other car involved to remove a woman who was injured but not critically. The two cars collided on the 2400 block of state route 66 just south of Houston shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. Houston rescue and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also responded. Both injured drivers were transported to hospitals. No one else was involved.

