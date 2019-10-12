125 Years Ago

October 12, 1894

The “Poco Club” organized last night with the following officers: Ben McLean, president, George Smith, vice president: Ben Wilson, secretary and treasurer. Other members are :Milt Applegate Robert Edgar, Louis Kraft, Ben McCullough, Milt Herztam, Harry Roberts and Charles Neal. Main object of the organization is the furtherance of terpsichorean art in the city. The club proposes to give five swell dances this winter.

———

The commissioners met Architect Kramer yesterday and agreed upon a plan for the children’s home.

———

Corbett and Fitzsimmons were matched this morning to fight next September for a purse of $41,000. The fight will take place before the Florida Athletic Club at Jacksonville, Fla.

100 Years Ago

October 12, 1919

Mrs. Alice Hoyle, of Sidney, was elected president of the district during the meeting of the district during the meeting of the Women’s Relief Corps held in Dayton yesterday. During the same session, attended by representatives from throughout the district, Mrs. C.H.C. Blue, of Sidney, was named delegate to the national convention in Atlantic City.

———

The White House reported today that President Wilson continues to gain strength, but it will be a long time before he will be able to leave his bed.

75 Years Ago

October 12, 1944

A preliminary report given members of the Shelby County Agricultural Society indicates the 1944 fair will show a profit of about $600. Receipts were approximately $18,800 with expenses totaling about $18,200, it was stated.

———

The Sidney Board of Education at a special meeting last night took steps to distribute the $14,240 the board received from the state, following action by the state legislature, to increase the salary of teachers. The board went on record distributing the amount equally among the 82 legally approved employees with each receiving $173.65. Half of the amount will be paid on Dec 23, and the remainder on June 1, 1945.

50 Years Ago

October 12, 1969

The new pastor of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Sidney is Rev. Joseph L. Phillips, a native of Pennsylvania, who has lived in Ohio since 1947. He will succeed Rev. James Rubright who left earlier this year to accept a call at a Dublin, Pa. church, student intern Richard Selby has pastored the Sidney church since his departure.

———

Mrs. George (Kay) Kratt, a registered nurse, has been named executive secretary, of the Shelby County Blood Bank, it was announced today. In addition to arranging the regular visits of the mobile operations in the various areas of the county., Mrs. Kratt’s duties will include supervising the day to day operations of the Shelby County Blood bank in cooperation with the Community Blood Center.

25 Years Ago

October 12, 1994

Mark Dunson of Sidney found a land of contrasts when he lived in Morocco as a member of the Peace Corps. His memories are still fresh of his time with the Peace Corps from July 1990 to January 1991. To his disappointment, Dunson was pulled out before his two years service ended because of the Gulf War. Officials feared there could be retaliation against Americans since Morocco is a Muslin country. Dunson added that he had not experienced any problems or anti-American feelings. Morocco is a small country on the northwest coast of Africa with about 171,300 square miles and 14,140,000 people. A 1982 graduate of Lehman High School, Dunson applied to the Peace Corp after leaving a Wall street job. He has a bachelors degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in finance when he returned to the family business Dunson Supply in Sidney. He is now company president. At 26 he entered the Peace Corp to go overseas, learn a different language and give back a little. His work mainly included improving local water supplys.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

