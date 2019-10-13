Little monsters

Amy Buehler, dressed as a giraff to to match her daughter’s, Aria Buehler, 6 months, both of Sidney, costume in the Sidney Alive costume contest at the Downtown Sidney’s Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12. Aria is also the daughter of Andy Buehler.

Ryleigh Hutchinson, 4, of Sidney, daughter of Aleshya and Brad Hutchinson, waits for her turn to be photographed after placing in the Sidney Alive costume contest at the Downtown Sidney’s Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Macie Carpenter, 7, of Sidney, daughter of Nicole and Joshua Carpenter, dressed as a zombie Bell from the movie Beauty and the Beast to compete in the Sidney Alive costume contest at the Downtown Sidney’s Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Summer Knasel, 11, of Sidney, daughter of Ashley Norberg and Jeremy Knasel, dressed as a diva unicorn to compete in the Sidney Alive costume contest at the Downtown Sidney’s Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Maddy Shoffner, left, 3, dressed as Red Riding Hood and her brother, Billy Shoffner, 6, both of Sidney, the children of Billy and Mary Shoffner, dressed as the Big Bad Wolf to compete in the Sidney Alive costume contest at the Downtown Sidney’s Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Brandy Shoemaker, of Sidney, pulls her dachshund, Dakota, out of the way of a dog dressed as a giant spider during the Sidney Alive costume contest at the Downtown Sidney’s Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12. Dakota was dressed as a burger and french fries.

The Spot employee Ashley Jordan, left, offers a piece of candy to Oliver Cowan, 2, both of Sidney, son of Sara and Michael Cowan, in front of the Spot during trick-or-treating around the courtsquare as part of Downtown Sidney’s Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12. Oliver was dressed as a train conductor.

A goldendoodle named Griffin, owned by Shennon Boyer, of Anna, won a dog toy after placing in the Sidney Alive costume contest at the Downtown Sidney’s Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12. Griffin dressed as a scarecrow.

Berkshire Hathaway sales associate Sandi Shipman, left, watches as Caroline Krafcik, 3, of Sidney, daughter of Matt and Ashley Krafcik, grabs a piece of candy during trick-or-treating around the courtsquare as part of Downtown Sidney’s Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Jolene Alexander, 1, of Sidney, son of Cody and Lindsey Alexander, sits in a cage dressed as a lion as he waits to compete in the Sidney Alive costume contest at Downtown Sidney’s Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12.