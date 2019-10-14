Crash claims two lives

TIPP CITY — Two people, including a Sidney man, have died following a Sunday afternoon crash between a car and motorcycle.

First responders were dispatched to the intersection of state Route 571 and County Road 25-A around 4:15 p.m. where a vehicle and motorcycle had collided.

Investigating officers believe the car was westbound on state Route 571 while the motorcycle was northbound on County Road 25-A when the crash occurred. Officers have not determined which driver may have been at fault.

The driver of the motorcycle, William Gates, 70, of Sidney, was deceased at the scene, according to a press release from the Tipp City Police Department. His passenger, Vonna Williams, 66, of Piqua, was transported by Tipp City EMS to Grandview Hospital in Dayton where she later died from her injuries.

Tipp City Police Department Sgt. Marc Basye said neither the driver or passenger of the motorcycle were wearing helmets.

The driver of the vehicle, May Clingan, 77, of Tipp City, was not injured in the crash.

Bayse said investigators from their department are still piecing together the crash reconstruction and witness statements.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected in this incident.

A deadly crash between a motorcycle and a car led to the closing of the intersection of County Road 25-A and state Route 571 on Sunday afternoon. The crash claimed the life of two motorcyclists including William Gates, 70, of Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_101319mju_crash_sr571_fatal.jpg A deadly crash between a motorcycle and a car led to the closing of the intersection of County Road 25-A and state Route 571 on Sunday afternoon. The crash claimed the life of two motorcyclists including William Gates, 70, of Sidney. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

Piqua woman, Sidney man die in car, motorcycle collision

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com.

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com.