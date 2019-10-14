“Nifty” Fifties

Members of Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen stand by a classic car outside of Romer’s in Celina. The seniors attended a WCSM event that included music, dancing, food, and root beer floats.

Members of Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen stop by the photo booth at a WCSM event held at Romer’s in Celina.

Seniors living at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen donned their poodle skirts and sunglasses for an afternoon of music, dancing, and fun at Romer’s in Celina.