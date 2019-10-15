125 Years Ago

Oct 15, 1894

A bad freight wreck occurred on the Big Four railroad near Dawson, about 10 miles west of here, early this morning. An eastbound freight train was running at high speed when a draw-bar pulled out and caught on the ground, throwing a number of cars off the track. Freight trains were delayed about seven hours and passenger trains were re-routed by way of Dayton.

———

Students at Sidney High School have been reseated by placing, first a senior, then a sophomore, alternation. The plan reportedly works admirably.

100 Years Ago

October 15, 1919

A pair of scissors found in the automobile stolen from W.H.C. Goode’s garage 10 days ago, may prove a clue in the robbery last week at the bank in New Knoxville, when $8,000 in Liberty bonds and war savings stamps were taken. The scissors were identified as belonging to the Peoples Savings Bank. The automobile, stolen on Friday, was kept all day Saturday, and later found abandoned near St. Mary’s.

———

Hope Mullen chalked up his 14th victory Monday night at Dayton when the seconds for Battling Lynn tossed in a towel after he was knocked to the canvas in the fifth round.

75 Years Ago

October 15, 1944

Purchase of an American-Marsh fire truck from the American Fire Apparatus Co., of Columbus at its bid of $4,695, was announced today by Rex Price, safety director for the board of control. The firm’s bid was the lowest of three submitted to the city at the opening on Sept. 29. The truck will be used in fighting rural area fires in line with the program developed with several townships.

———

Sidney enjoyed grand opera presented with an inspired finesse and skill last evening with the presentation of Verdi’s La Traviata in Warner’s Ohio theatre under the sponsorship of the William A. Ross foundation for Music, managed by Sonya Rosanne Watson.

50 Years Ago

October 15, 1969

With its biggest-ever job contract under its belt, Master Swaging, Inc. of Jackson Center will hire approximately 50 additional employees it was announced today by Fred Calim, secretary-treasurer of the firm. Master Swaging was recently awarded a four year contract exceeding $4 million from Bell Helicopter Co. of Fort Worth, Texas The company currently employs 12 persons at the Jackson Center plant.

———

Scherer American Legion Post 493 of Jackson Center this morning bought a walk-in cooler for $100 during a public dale held by Shelby County Commissioners. The cooler was used in the old county home. Its dimensions are 8 feet by 10 feet with a height of 7-1/2 feet.

———

CINCINNATI- Alex Grammas, a former infielder for the Cincinnati Reds and more recently a coach for the Pittsburgh pirates was named third base coach of the Reds here today. Grammas, 42, was with the Reds between 1956 and 1958. He is the second coach named by new manager Sparky Anderson, who Monday announced that Larry Shepard would be the club’s new pitching coach.

25 Years Ago

October 15, 1994

Sidney City Manager William Barlow reacted at the City Council meeting Monday night to a recent guest column in the Sidney Daily News critical of the city possibly handling Honda of America’s wastewater. He said the city would never accept waste that could hurt the Sidney plant and that contrary to what some may think, accepting Honda’s wastewater is not a “done deal”. The issue came up when an unnamed individual addressed city council saying he agreed with a column that said the proposal presented “smells” and praised the Councilman that voted against it. The mention of metals was made when a random sample test of Honda’s wastewater revealed it contained higher levels of copper and zinc than the typical industrial user in Sidney. Barlow pointed out that an average represents a compilation of highs and lows and that the city already had industries putting out those metals in excess of Honda.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

