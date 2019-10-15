Council eyes electric rate increase

NEW BREMEN – Village residents will see a planned increase in their electric bills in the near future following action by the New Bremen Village Council at their regular meeting Tuesday night.

Council passed the first reading of the ordinance that would raise electrical rates by 0.0065 per kilowatt hour. The increase will be used to pay for a new $6,500,000 electrical substation southwest of town on 3.346 acres formerly owned by John and Ginny Vorhees.

In his report to the council, Mayor Jeff Pape said Minster village administrator Don Harrod would begin a cooperative study to research combining fire and EMS services. New Bremen/German Township is paying $21,000 as their share in paying for the study.

In other action, council agreed to rebid a project to put in upgraded traffic signals at the intersections of Washington and Monroe streets on state Route 66 when bids came in 17 percent over estimated costs.

In other news, it was announced that there would be an Oct. 24 public meeting at 6 p.m. about the reconstruction of Ash and Franklin streets using Ohio Public Works funding. It will be held at the Lockkeeper’s House.

Village Administrator Chris Dicke reported that leaf pickup has begun, with Monday being the preferable day to have leaves ready for pickup. She also said Woehrmeyer Concrete will be out next week to begin a sidewalk leveling project. Finally, she reported the work on replacing the aerators at the wastewater treatment plan was about to begin.

In other action, the council approved:

• A second reading to transfer 13,345 feet of canal land from ODNR to the village, starting at the ODNR footbridge to the center of Lock Two Road.

• A third and final reading to exempt a new Crown Equipment building from real estate taxation and designating a Tax Increment Financing Zone for the Crown expansion project.

• A third and final reading stating the intention to improve North Franklin and Ash streets with OPW funding.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

